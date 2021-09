Nine veteran democracy activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to between six and 10 months in jail on Wednesday for joining a Tiananmen vigil banned by police last year. Three others were handed suspended sentences on the same charges of joining an unlawful assembly or inciting others to join. The sentencing came one week after leaders of the group behind the annual vigil were separately accused of inciting subversion following a police raid at a museum in the city dedicated to Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. The Hong Kong Alliance had organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of the operation.

ADVOCACY ・ 19 HOURS AGO