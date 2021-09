In terms of things to watch, this week has it all: the devil solving crimes, evil billionaires, and ruminations on national scandals from the '90s. Yes, I'm talking about Lucifer (going into its sixth season), Billions (going into the second half of its fifth), and Impeachment: American Crime Story (the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series). Queen Sugar also comes back for Season 6 this week, and James Wan's spooky-looking Malignant is the latest movie to do the whole circus act of premiering on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. These next few days are all over the place, but we welcome the weirdness.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO