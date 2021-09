Consumers have been concerned about vehicle theft for many years. In response, dealers have sold a variety of theft recovery solutions as part of their menu of F&I products and services. These devices, however, have had many drawbacks for dealers and buyers alike. But a new generation of wireless solutions promise dealers all the benefits of theft detection and recovery without any of the hassles, risks and expenses associated with traditional, wired solutions. This gives dealers plenty of reasons to “cut the cord” and switch to the new generation of solutions, so let’s look at a few of those reasons.

