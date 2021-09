BB: It was obviously a disappointing game. We just didn't do enough. Just didn't do enough to win. We had our chances, had our opportunities. But really all the way across the board, we've just got to do a better job. Really that's about the story of it. There's a lot of things that could have helped us. Just have to coach better, play better, execute better, play better situational football than we did today. I just missed too many opportunities to win.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO