CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Are New Jersey Devils Really Furthest Away From Championship In New York?

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils were mentioned on The Ringer podcast “New York, New York“, which is hosted by former WFAN radio host John Jastremski. It wasn’t really in a good light. “JJ”, as he’s named on the pod, said the Devils were the least likely New York media market team to win a title in the four major sports in the next three years. To be fair to Jastremski, he’s not the biggest hockey guy. He might not even know all the pieces the Devils have added, but it’s worth addressing in the meantime.

pucksandpitchforks.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Gilbert, Rangers icon, remembered at service in New York

Hockey Hall of Fame forward died Aug. 19 at age 80. Rod Gilbert was remembered both emotionally and light-heartedly Tuesday by family, friends and former teammates, the life, career and legacy of the New York Rangers icon celebrated at the Church of St. Monica in Manhattan. Gilbert, in the view...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

7 New Jersey Devils Players Who Will Fight For Olympic Spots

The NHL announced on Friday they were officially going to Beijing to take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. NHL players have been waiting for this announcement, and now we get to speculate which New Jersey Devils players could represent their country in the Olympics. There aren’t a lot of...
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Recent Defensemen Contracts Show Value Of Damon Severson

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 20: Damon Severson #28 skates against the San Jose Sharks at the Prudential Center on February 20, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The St. Louis Blues just gave Colton Parayko an eight-year deal worth...
NHL
FanSided

My Journey To Be Next New Jersey Devils P.A. Announcer

Creativity, voice, enthusiasm, and professionalism. Those are the prerequisites that our beloved New Jersey Devils are seeking entering their 39th NHL season. To apply, the Devils asked prospective applicants for a resumé, headshot, and a 90-second audition video of your announcements to be belted out inside the Rock. After careful consideration and encouragement from my fellow Devils fans, I, Sam Woo, decided to take a leap of faith and throw my hat in the ring to be your next Devils Public Address Announcer.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: The Athletic Ranks Young Players High On List

PLYMOUTH, MI - JULY 27 Luke Hughes of USA turns up ice with the puck against Sweden during the World Junior Summer Showcase game one at USA Hockey Arena on July 27, 2021 in Plymouth, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has ranked the pipeline of...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt Needs To Be A Finisher This Season

Jesper Bratt had such a strange season in 2021. He started things off with a contract dispute that forced him to miss real games since there was a visa issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. He finally agreed to a two-year deal on January 10th. The issue was the season started on January 14th. The New Jersey Devils were going to be without Bratt for at least a few weeks. Bratt would join the team on January 28th and got his first point of the season in his third game against the Buffalo Sabres. That would be their last game for two weeks.
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing New Jersey Devils

Hughes' continued development, Hamilton's impact among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the New Jersey Devils:. 1. What impact will Dougie Hamilton make?. Hamilton agreed to a seven-year contract July 28 after scoring...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Mark Recchi
Person
Alexander Holtz
Person
Jordan Eberle
FanSided

3 Questions New Jersey Devils Should Answer Before Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils are just a few weeks away from training camp starting. They are less than two weeks away from the prospect tournament against the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team, but a large majority of them need a lot of training camp and at least some preseason games to answer. Who will be Dougie Hamilton‘s defensive partner? What will be the Mackenzie Blackwood-Jonathan Bernier split? Who will be Jack Hughes’ and Nico Hischier’s linemates? Will Pavel Zacha play center or wing? Who does Tomas Tatar line up with?
NHL
audacy.com

Mark Messier talks New York Rangers' future with Moose & Maggie

Mark Messier captained the last New York Rangers team to win the Stanley Cup, and when he joined Moose & Maggie on WFAN Friday, he had an idea of what it will take for this one to take the same path up the Canyon of Heroes. “You hope every team...
NHL
FanSided

Dougie Hamilton Looks Great In New Jersey Devils Gear

It was a great day when the New Jersey Devils signed Dougie Hamilton. He is a big-time defenseman that was a free agent looking for a new home in the NHL. He has had some ups and downs in his NHL career but he became an elite player with the Carolina Hurricanes over the last few years. Now he is hoping that he can become something special in the Devils’ organization.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Is This The End For Travis Zajac?

The New Jersey Devils traded Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders as part of the Kyle Palmieri trade. It was the end of an era unlike any other Devils player leaving over the last few years. The Devils traded players like Taylor Hall, Blake Coleman, Brian Boyle, Adam Henrique, Andy Greene, and the aforementioned Palmieri who were all at one-time fan favorites, but Zajac felt more connected to the Devils than any other player.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Rangers#Basketball#The New Jersey Devils#Ringer#Wfan#Yankees#Mets#Islanders#Giants#Jets#The Nhl Draft#The Rangers And Devils#Nba#The New York Knicks
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Can We Trust Pavel Zacha Now?

The New Jersey Devils didn’t get a lot of positives from last season, but three clear positives came from former 1st-round centers who started to live up to expectations. Jack Hughes became the Devils’ certified star. Michael McLeod scored his first goal and kept going from there. Possibly the most surprising was the season Pavel Zacha put together.
NHL
FanSided

Should Lafrenière get the McDavid treatment and be the next captain?

Ever since Ryan McDonagh was traded at the 2018 trade deadline, the Rangers’ captaincy has been a hot topic for the team’s fans. The Rangers are likely to name a captain this year. Some of the leading candidates from the fans and the media are Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren. However, there is one player not getting consideration that should be. That player is Alexis Lafrenière.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: A few more PTO candidates

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 24: Eric Staal #21 of the Montreal Canadiens looks on prior to Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on June 24, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Last...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Islanders sign Zach Parise from the Wild

Zach Parise has signed a contract with the New York Islanders according to TSN. The Islanders become Parise’s third National Hockey League team as he previously played seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils and nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild. Currently at age 37, the Minneapolis native feels he...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Should Consider These 6 Players for PTOs

Though it may feel like the NHL Draft and free agency just happened yesterday, NHL training camp is right around the corner. New Jersey Devils rookies report this Wednesday, Sept. 15, while veterans report a week later on Sept. 22. Their roster is mostly set after a busy offseason that included signing Dougie Hamilton to a massive seven-year, $63 million deal. But that doesn’t mean general manager Tom Fitzgerald can’t bring in a player or two on a professional tryout (PTO).
NHL
markerzone.com

THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS INVITE 3 PLAYERS TO TRAINING CAMP ON PTO'S

With the offseason winding down and the last remaining UFA's seek new homes for the upcoming season, the likelihood increases of players willing to sign a PTO (professional try-out) in hopes of parlaying it into an actual contract. On Tuesday, the Devils dipped into the free agent market and extended...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Bring in Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, & Tyler Wotherspoon on Professional Try Out Deals

Earlier this afternoon, the New Jersey Devils did not announce their full roster for rookie camp, which begins tomorrow. They did announce three players who will join the veterans camp on a professional try out (PTO) deal next week. They are Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, and Tyler Wotherspoon. You may know two of them and perhaps all three if you follow American Hockey League defensemen closely.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy