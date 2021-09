When we originally came up with the idea for "college football star of the week," we had leaned toward crowning actual players for their on-field performances. Take, for example, Joe Burrow, who was our first-ever CFB star of the week back in 2019. In retrospect, that was a nice call by us considering where he is now, but there's more to college football than the stat sheet, which Burrow has been filling up nonstop since.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO