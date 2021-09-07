From Insight To Output: How Digital Solutions Can Advance Industrial Water Management

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced that Stefan Zilch has been hired as General Manager for Germany, and has opened the company’s first international office in Berlin, as part of the company’s ongoing global growth initiatives. Zilch has over 20 years of digital media experience and has previously served as Managing Director for both Acast and Spotify. Under Zilch’s leadership, TuneIn will be able to strengthen and form key radio partnerships within Germany, the largest listening market for TuneIn outside the US, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO