Born two months after her father died in 9/11 attacks, Danbury native carries on her father's legacy

DANBURY — In many ways, Robyn Higley’s life has been shaped by the death of a man she never knew and a day she never experienced. The 20-year-old never met her father, Robert D. Higley II, who was killed during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks just seven weeks before she was born, but she carries him with her. He’s right there in her name, in her love of writing, and her impulsive streak.