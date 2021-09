In a blank studio, thousands of miles away from the place where she grew up, young designer Snow Xue Gao remembers her grandparents. Her grandmother had a large peony garden, meticulously cultivating the flower since Snow spent childhood summers in Beijing. Peonies are representative of many things to the Chinese — national pride for starters, artistic integrity and royalty for some. To Snow, the flower was an example of the time and love her grandparents put into creating something together. No doubt, they're some of her largest inspirations.

