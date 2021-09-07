Uplifting community: Opportunities in music and education in rural Texas helped to shape the career of Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers (Part 2 of 3)

Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a three-part series written from interviews with Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers, who shares a behind-the-scenes story of the Tuskegee statue that decorates the grounds at the United States Air Force Academy, the first eight years of her life in an all-Black community in Center Point, Texas and her outlook on community life and bringing people together through the arts. Look for Part 3 in next week’s edition. See Part 1 here: bit.ly/3mUUqRJ.