CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Uplifting community: Opportunities in music and education in rural Texas helped to shape the career of Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers (Part 2 of 3)

By HEILA ROGERS
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the second installment of a three-part series written from interviews with Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers, who shares a behind-the-scenes story of the Tuskegee statue that decorates the grounds at the United States Air Force Academy, the first eight years of her life in an all-Black community in Center Point, Texas and her outlook on community life and bringing people together through the arts. Look for Part 3 in next week’s edition. See Part 1 here: bit.ly/3mUUqRJ.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Pittsburg, TX
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
State
Oregon State
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Texas Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Barbara Smith#Center Point#Pbs Independent Lens#The University Of Texas#National News#African American#Facilities

Comments / 0

Community Policy