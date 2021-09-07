It’s complicated | District 12 Perspectives
As the academic year started, our board of education and leadership team made the difficult decision to require masks in Cheyenne Mountain School District. As a superintendent, I labored over how to handle this complex situation in a way that would honor our community and help kids stay in school. As you can imagine, I have been inundated with feedback about this decision. No matter how you feel about COVID and wearing masks, know that these decisions are not taken lightly by school administrators. It’s all consuming and incredibly complicated. Below are just some of the factors to be considered:gazette.com
Comments / 0