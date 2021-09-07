CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel unlikely, says developer

By Hope Bellingham
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has said that a sequel to the highly anticipated game is unlikely however suggests Kena could branch out into other mediums. In an interview with SoulVision Magazine (thanks, The Gamer), Kena: Bridge of Spirits developers Mike and Josh Grier said that they aren’t sure they’ll do a direct sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits and instead would prefer to do "another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience."

