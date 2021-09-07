CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How Detroit Red Wings shape up two weeks from start of training camp

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings are two weeks out from the start of training camp, their ice time booked for Traverse City as has been tradition since 1997. They weren’t able to go in 2020, of course, because of COVID-19. This year’s event runs about a week later than normal, with a golf outing Sept. 22 and practices/scrimmages Sept. 23-28. Their exhibition season begins Sept. 29 with a game at the Chicago Blackhawks and runs through Oct. 9. The home opener is Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings agree to terms with free agent C Carter Rowney

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent C Carter Rowney. Rowney, 32, was limited to 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21 due to injury, recording six points (0-6-6) and two penalty minutes. Rowney was coming off his two most productive NHL campaigns prior to last season, totaling 20 points (7-13-20) in 62 games with Anaheim in 2018-19 and nearly matching that the following year with 19 points (8-11-19) in 71 games in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward has skated in 223 NHL games since 2016-17 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ducks, totaling 57 points (20-37-57) and 36 penalty minutes. Rowney also won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins as a rookie in 2016-17, chipping in seven points (3-4-7) in 27 regular-season games and adding three points (0-3-3) in 20 postseason contests.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign forward Carter Rowney to add depth, defensive presence

The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday they have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal. The team did not disclose financial terms, but multiple outlets report the deal is worth $825,000. Rowney, 32, is known for his defensive skill and ability on the penalty kill. He has a career...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Glendening
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Danny Dekeyser
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Person
Niklas Kronwall
Person
Jimmy Howard
Person
Frans Nielsen
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Justin Abdelkader
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Adam Erne
detroitjockcity.com

Detroit Red Wings: Pius Suter looking to carry rookie success into 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings took a flier and signed forward Pius Suter this offseason. The Swiss-born forward is coming off of a phenomenal rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, in year two, he is looking to carry his success on into the 2021-22 season. While the Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings Weekly Review: Prospects Rankings, Hronek & Larkin

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Moritz Seider reacts after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Athletic’s Corey Pronman released his ranking...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign D Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million deal

As the Detroit Red Wings get ready to welcome a new face on defense this fall — 2019 first-round pick Moritz Seider — they didn’t forget to lock up a familiar face, either. The team announced a three-year contract with veteran defenseman Filip Hronek, a restricted free agent, on Friday....
NHL
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Rasmussen's development earns contract extension

DETROIT -- Throughout the Detroit Red Wings' rebuild, the club has selected several promising prospects as high draft picks who the organization hopes will develop into future NHL superstars. And since the Red Wings returned to the NHL Draft Lottery in 2017, many have been impressed with the development of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Chicago Blackhawks#Gm#Free Press#Amazon Barnes Noble#Triumph Books#Personalized
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Thoughts on Detroit’s 2021’s Prospect Tournament Roster

EDMONTON, AB - JANUARY 02: Elmer Soderblom #25 and Lucas Raymond #18 of Sweden celebrate a goal against Finland during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinals at Rogers Place on January 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Detroit Red Wings revealed their roster for...
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Nedeljkovic's status as No. 1 goalie, creating more offense among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Detroit Red Wings:. 1. Can Alex Nedeljkovic sustain his success?. Nedeljkovic went 15-5-3 with a 1.90...
NHL
chatsports.com

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

US' forward Dylan Larkin celebrate scoring during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Germany and USA on May 19, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images) The NHL recently announced plans to allow...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

In-Depth In The Division: Detroit Red Wings

Over the next few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers will take an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. First up: the Detroit Red Wings!. Last Season’s Results: 19-27-10, 48 points (7th in the Discover...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Mix 95.7FM

Detroit Red Wings Captain Shows Off Dog

Nearly a quarter of million people are following the Detroit Red Wings on TikTok. It's the team's verified account and their latest effort shows the team's captain showing off his dog. #71 Dylan Larkin is seen picking up his large dog and mugging for the camera. The sheep dog is...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Weekly Review: Here Come the Kids

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Joe Veleno #90 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) It might not be the regular season quite yet, but the Detroit Red Wings prospect...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings mailbag: Could someone surprise at training camp?

The Detroit Red Wings will be on the ice for training camp in Traverse City in less than two weeks following an offseason that featured more subtractions than additions. How competitive will this camp be? How many jobs are up for grabs? Other than Moritz Seider, who is a virtual lock to make the team, are there any players poised to make their NHL debut out of camp?
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Have Options to Upgrade Their Wingers

The Detroit Red Wings did exactly what they needed to do. They addressed their winger situation by letting Anthony Mantha go and getting a haul in return. Jakub Vrana could easily be better than Mantha, and some would argue that he already is. They also got Richard Panik, a rental depth forward on a relatively cheap contract, that left after the season. They also got two draft picks; one turned into Wyatt Johnston, and the other is in the upcoming 2022 draft.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Expect Dylan Larkin to Bounce Back in 2021-22

Mar 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports. With the weeks leading up to the season, Octopus Thrower will be profiling a different Detroit Red Wings player....
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Dubas on Hot Seat, Tarasenko Expectation & More

It’s Monday which means we are one week closer to hockey season. Here are the NHL stories to know in today’s Daily Links:. With David Krejci no longer on the Boston Bruins, the talk has been that Charlie Coyle will slot in as the second-line center. But he is not a player like Krejci. One player that could “bring some of what Krejci did” is likely looking at a change of address sooner rather than later: San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl. (Boston Hockey Now)
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy