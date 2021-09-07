This week's good things: A family of counselors, award-winning artists and more [editorial]

THE ISSUE: It’s Tuesday, which is not generally the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. But Monday was Labor Day. And we didn’t want to miss our weekly chance to highlight good news. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as the pandemic continues its sorrowful twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.