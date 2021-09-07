Texas NAACP, students file federal civil rights complaint over UT-Austin’s ‘Eyes of Texas’

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas chapter of the NAACP, along with the civil rights organization’s University of Texas at Austin chapter and a group of anonymous students, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights alleging UT-Austin is creating a “hostile environment” for Black students by continuing to play the “The Eyes of Texas” alma mater song at university events.