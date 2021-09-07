New face mask policy starts in Volusia County schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, every Volusia County student must wear a mask on campus unless they have a note from their doctor.

The school board voted for the change last Tuesday.

Parents are split on the decision.

“We are against mask mandates. She needs cues from her teacher,” one parent said.

“I think it is appropriate. It’s for our kids more than anybody else,” said Pedro Guzman.

According to the latest stats from the district, more than 820 students have already tested positive for the coronavirus since the school year started.

Only about a third of the students have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Volusia County and 13 other Florida school districts have now implemented a mask mandate without a parent opt out clause, defying an earlier executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After hearing DeSantis filed an appeal to the ruling that his executive order is unconstitutional, the school board called for an emergency meeting, planned for Thursday to discuss the issue again.

There will be a grace period through Friday to give parents time to get a doctor’s note saying their student doesn’t have to wear a mask.

Starting Monday, the mask mandate will be strictly enforced.

