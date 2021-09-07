CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Immersive Musical Experience at the Tesla Science Center

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe’s (TSCW) Sound of Science musical event in Shoreham. The event, sponsored by the TSCW and the Rites of Spring Music Festival, featured interactive exhibits and activities related to the connection between science and music, a tribute to scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla, and electric musical performances from the Rites of Spring Ensemble.

