CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Boots has revealed her role in the upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' tour. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year, and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has announced she will be singing backing vocals, as well as playing live keyboards and synthesisers at the shows, which is a dream come true for the "life-long ABBA fan".

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

ABBA Announce Reunion Album Voyage & Share Two New Songs, Their First In 39 Years

ABBA, the globally beloved Swedish pop titans, basically broke up in 1982, though they never officially announced it. They released The Visitors, their last album, in 1981, and they spent decades denying any speculation that they’d ever get back together. But now it’s happening. ABBA’s reunion has been in the works for a long time now. Back in 2018, the members of ABBA announced that they had gotten back together and recorded two new songs. But those songs didn’t arrive, and last year, the pandemic put all ABBA-reunion plans on hold. Today, though, ABBA finally shared those two long-promised new songs, and they also announced that they’ve made a whole new album.
MUSIC
TechRadar

How to stream the new ABBA Voyage songs online

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is ready to make us fall in love with its disco-pop tracks all over again with its new studio album, Voyage. While the full album won't be playable until 5 November later this year, you can listen to the first two tracks online right now.
MUSIC
WZOZ 103.1

ABBA Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

ABBA have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage tour: How to get tickets to the band’s concert in London

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.Tickets for the residency go on sale on 7 September. To get early access, fans will need to pre-order Voyage before midday on 4 September or sign up for early access on ABBA’s website.Pre-registration for tickets starts at 6pm tonight (2 September) via abbavoyage.com General sale tickets will go on sale here.Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Agnetha Faltskog
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Little Boots
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans have been left excited by news that Abba are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream on Thursday (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40...
MUSIC
Variety

ABBA Returns — After Nearly 40 Years — With ‘Voyage,’ New Album and Concert

ABBA, one of the most successful music groups of all time, has announced its return nearly 40 years with a new studio album — hear two songs from it here — and a new concert that will see singers Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and instrumentalists/songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus performing digitally via avatars with a live 10-piece band in a purpose-built arena in London, beginning on May 27, 2022. The “Voyage” album will be released worldwide on November 5 via Universal Music Group’s Capitol label. The two newly released songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut...
MUSIC
lrmonline.com

Yas Queen! ABBA Is Back With New Album ‘Voyage’ & Concert

The band, ABBA, have returned to the recording studio after almost 40 years and will be in concert in London on May 27, 2022. Known for their hits, “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, and “Fernando,” this Swedish band have been away for quite a while and are now in their 70s. It’s good to see them back together. My father-in-law (an ABBA fan) will be happy, but I believe my husband eye-rolled so hard, he lost the ability to see for a minute.
MUSIC
UPI News

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years, 'Voyage'

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA will drop its first studio album in 40 years, Voyage, in a couple months. Band members and co-composers of the musical Mamma Mia! based on ABBA songs, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, teased the new album to drop on Nov. 5, in an Instagram post and video. Other bandmates include singers Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Art#Voyage#British Royal Family#Swedish#English#Svanagisla#Industrial Light Magic
antiMUSIC

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

ABBA have announced their return to action for the first time since 1982 and have released a music video for the one of the two new songs that they have shared from their forthcoming album. The video is for the new track, "I Still Have Faith In You", which they...
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage arena concerts: First look at venue where live reunion shows will take place

ABBA fans are gearing up for the launch of the Swedish pop group’s new concert experience at Stratford, London, as tickets go on sale this week. In a global announcement on Thursday, the band announced their reunion along with two new singles, the concert shows, and a new album scheduled for release on 5 November. Fans were able to pre-register for tickets, which are on sale today (6 September), while general sale tickets are released tomorrow. The Independent was sent a previously unseen image (by Alan Schaller) of the purpose-built stadium in Stratford, London, where the concerts will take...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Debut New Songs, Announce ‘Voyage’ Album And 2022 Digital Show

ABBA have today announced confirmation of their return for the first time in 40 years, with two new songs, an upcoming complete new album and, in 2022, a revolutionary digital concert spectacular. The quartet of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, one of the most successful pop groups of all time,...
THEATER & DANCE
rockcellarmagazine.com

ABBA is Back with Two New Songs, New Album (‘Voyage’) and a Digital Concert Announcement

For the first time in 40 years, Swedish pop legends ABBA have officially reunited — and will release a new album, Voyage, on Nov. 5. Detailed on Thursday, the news arrived with significant anticipation, as rumors have swirled for years of new activity from the legendary group (Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus). Along with the news was the premiere of “I Still Have Faith In You,” which can be experienced below:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
californiarocker.com

ABBA Returns to Take Fans on a Trip with Digital Show and New Album ‘Voyage’

ABBA is back with a new show and its first album in 40 years, called Voyage. ABBA, comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Kristian Ulvaeus, Benny Anderson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have created a digital version of themselves at Industrial Light and Magic as part of the new show. The new album,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage tour – live: How to get tickets for the London concert experience

In case you hadn’t heard, Abba are back, with the Swedish band reuniting for a four-year concert residency to accompany their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. Set for release on 5 November, the much-anticipated comeback will feature entirely new songs – including a Christmas tune – with two tracks already unveiled; “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.
MUSIC
Hypebae

ABBA Reunites After 40 Years With New Album, 'Voyage'

ABBA members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have reunited for the first time in 40 years to drop their ninth studio album, Voyage. The Swedish pop group’s last record, The Visitors, released in November 1981. In 2018, the band got back together to work on their now-released single, “I Still Have Faith In You.” In addition, the quartet has dropped another track, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” which tells the story of a woman returning to her partner years after she left.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Bjorn again: Is the Abba Voyage digital concert tech the future of live music?

My my! Abba are back – but not as you’ve ever seen them before. It’s been forty years since the Swedish foursome, responsible for some of the most recognisable songs in pop music history, last released new music. But Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are back with new tracks – a new album, Abba Voyages, to be released in November 2021 – and more excitingly, new live shows.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Mamma Mia! Here they go again: Abba announce Voyage, their first album in 40 years

Abba have officially reunited after almost 40 years. And when they got back in the studio once again “it was like no time had passed”. Fans will feel the same way. The band have released the first songs from their new album, Voyage, with a sound reminiscent of their 1970s heyday. An accompanying stage show will see the foursome perform as their younger selves thanks to motion capture technology.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage live: Band announce ‘revolutionary’ concert and brand new album

ABBA have announced that they are releasing their first new music in 40 years, as well as the launch of a “revolutionary” concert next year.Following the announcement this evening in London, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith With You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.Both songs will appear on their forthcoming, 10-track album, ‘Voyage’. The album, which will be the group’s first studio album since “The Visitors”, will be released this November.ABBA also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual tour in which all four members of the band will appear on stage digitally.Find out how to get tickets to their concerts here.Follow live updates below:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy