CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. Sees 'Critical' Afghanistan Role for Pakistan Despite Taliban Ties

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago

As anger mounts in Afghanistan over allegations that Pakistan is helping the Taliban defeat the final resistance units and set up its new government in Kabul, the U.S. State Department said Islamabad can play a "critical role" in the country's future.

Pakistan and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency have historic ties to the Taliban and helped the group seize control of neighboring war-torn Afghanistan in the mid-1990s. Now, many Afghans fear they will become a proxy of Islamabad.

People took to the streets of Kabul on Monday and Tuesday to decry perceived Pakistani influence in Afghanistan. "Long live Afghanistan, death to Pakistan," chanted some protesters in the capital on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Afghan women and men marched to the Pakistani embassy in Kabul condemning the offensive in Panjshir. "Support Panjshir, death to Pakistan," they shouted.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson told Newsweek the U.S. administration has "been in regular touch with Pakistani leadership and have discussed Afghanistan in detail."

"Pakistan has frequently and publicly advocated for an inclusive government with broad support in Afghanistan and we look to Pakistan to play a critical role in enabling that outcome," the spokesperson added.

"The entire international community has a stake in ensuring the Taliban live up to their public commitments and obligations.

"It's critical that the members of the international community with the most influence in Afghanistan use all the means at their disposal to ensure that Afghanistan lives up to its obligations under the UN Charter."

With the fall of the U.S.-backed civilian government in Kabul last month, the Taliban has seized control of most of the country and is now defeating the last resistance groups in the Panjshir Valley as it prepares to announce the makeup of its new government.

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud claimed this week that Pakistan facilitated his forces' defeat in Panjshir.

Massoud alleged that his forces had been under "bombardment by Pakistan and Taliban," and that "foreign mercenaries supporting the Taliban have always existed, they did so in the past, and will continue to do in the future."

The NRF has been posting propaganda posters online framing the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as subservient to Pakistan.

Some Afghans were also outraged by a photograph of ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visiting Kabul last week as the Taliban discussed the formation of their new government. His presence was taken as a sign of Pakistani and ISI influence over the incoming government.

There have also been reports that the ISI is fuelling Taliban infighting between those loyal to political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and members of the powerful Haqqani network.

The U.S. is in the process of recalibrating its Afghanistan strategy, following the humiliating retreat from Kabul and the stunning failure of its costly two-decade nation-building effort.

American officials are still in touch with the Taliban as the U.S. tries to extract all remaining American citizens who wish to leave the country. The diplomatic effort is being run through a team in Doha, Qatar, following the abandonment of the U.S. embassy in Kabul during the withdrawal.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied that his country is taking sides in Afghanistan.

One week before the Taliban swept into Kabul, Khan told journalists: "Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one."

Khan added: "I think that the Americans have decided that India is their strategic partner now, and I think that's why there's a different way of treating Pakistan now."

Newsweek has contacted the Pakistani embassy in Washington, D.C. to request comment on the allegations of Islamabad's support for the Taliban offensive in Panjshir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgPOg_0boZtmsy00

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wkzo.com

The dramatic first month of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan

(Reuters) – It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Following are the main events in Afghanistan over the last month:. Aug. 15 – Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
Washington Post

Afghan American woman’s escape highlights secretive CIA role in Kabul rescues

Five days after Afghanistan’s fall, Shaqaiq Birashk, holed up in her Kabul apartment, was contacted by a stranger offering to have her picked up and escorted to the airport for evacuation. The man claimed to work for the U.S. government, said Birashk, an American citizen who, until the Taliban’s takeover, worked on a USAID project.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
kdal610.com

Blinken says U.S. will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan’s future

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it play in the future of Afghanistan. In the first public hearing in Congress about Afghanistan...
FOREIGN POLICY
washdiplomat.com

Q&A: Pakistan’s Asad Majeed Khan on 9/11, bilateral ties, Afghanistan

On Sept. 10, The Washington Diplomat spoke with Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, about the legacy of 9/11, the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and, of course, the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Here are excerpts from that interview:. Q: [This past Saturday], Sept. 11, 2021, marked two...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un#Critical Role#The U S State Department#Isi#Afghans#Pakistani#National Resistance Front#Nrf#Americans
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan wooing allies, targeting critics

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Worried over the possibility of sanctions being imposed on it for nurturing, funding and supporting terror groups in its neighbouring countries, Pakistan has launched a diplomatic offensive, simultaneously wooing allies and targeting critics, according to expert. C Christine Fair, writing in Foreign Policy said that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
United Nations
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
567K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy