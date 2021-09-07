People Shocked to Discover How Subway Preps Its Vegetables for Sandwiches

When it comes to sandwiches, most people put all their focus on the meats and cheeses that go into them, followed by the array of fresh vegetables and unique sauces. We can't blame those that put a heavy emphasis on these things — after all, who wants a sandwich filled with low-quality meat and limp veggies? But we're here today to remind you that bread is just as deserving of your attention as well. As Brick Market Deli notes, picking out the right encasing for your sub is key to enhancing both its texture and flavor, not to mention that those two heavenly slices of carbs keep all the delectable ingredients of your sando intact, allowing you to munch on it relatively mess-free.

