One of US soccer's hottest talents was subjected to a brutal tirade by the country's greatest ever men's star after he broke COVID rules

By Sam Cooper
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
Donovan was highly critical of the Juventus forward

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images and John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The greatest player in US men's soccer history said the actions of Weston McKennie were "almost beyond repair" after the Juventus forward broke COVID protocols.

McKennie was sent back to Italy and will miss the World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday.

It isn't clear exactly what McKennie did wrong. He wrote on his Instagram on Sunday night, however, that he was "suspended for tonight's match due to a violation of team COVID protocols."

"I am sorry for my actions, I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon."

Whatever McKennie did wrong, it has infuriated Landon Donovan, the USMNT's joint highest scorer in history, and its second most-capped player.

Speaking to the Futbal with Grant Wahl podcast , Donovan said McKennie had lost the trust of his teammates.

"It is almost beyond repair and he has a lot of work to do with his teammates to make sure that he never does something like that again because you lose trust in your teammates.

"I am privy to what happened. I'm not going to announce that publicly. I will just say, I am incredibly disappointed in Weston, incredibly disappointed.

Donovan played for the US 157 times

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

"Look, I can understand during a long club season, you're sitting at home for months and months and months and you want to have people over. Is it the smartest thing to do? No, but I get it.

"This is one week of your life with three massive games, not only for yourself but for your teammates and your country and the level of selfishness is beyond me.

Donovan went on to say that McKennie's rule breaking may have jeopardized the team's chances of winning in a crucial week for the squad.

"He is old enough to know you don't put yourself in this situation. Would they win the game if he is on the field? I don't know but their chances would go up a lot.

"It doesn't mean he is a horrible human being and he can learn from this but this can never, ever, ever happen again." Donovan said.

McKennie's exclusion from the squad was announced by coach Gregg Berhalter on Monday following the team's 1-1 draw with Canada Sunday.

Donovan made 157 appearances for his country, scoring 57 goals in the process. In his club career, he won a record six MLS Cups.

Read the original article on Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
