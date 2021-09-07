Editorial: Plea to southern Illinois: Wake up and get the vaccine

Blessing Hospital nurse Michelle Summy goes over instructions with a coworker while wearing PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) headgear before entering a room with a COVID-19 positive patient at the hospital's intensive care unit Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Quincy. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Walk the halls of Springfield or drink a beer in Carbondale, and you will hear a lot of discussion about the city of Chicago, and not much of it favorable. Downstaters routinely lament the wastefulness of city government, the lousy traffic, the lack of public safety, the crowded conditions.

They have many good points to make, especially when it comes to the city’s dangers.

As summer turns to fall, Chicago must come to grips with the awful reality that its 2021 homicide rate is on track to be the highest in a quarter century. Through the end of August, Chicago saw 524 homicides, per police data, some 3% higher than in 2020. That could well mean that more Chicagoans will lose their lives this senseless way than in any other year since 1996. And, as WBEZ reported , 1996 was toward the end of the crime wave sparked by the epidemic of crack cocaine. It was not exactly a model year.

These numbers are unacceptable. This was an especially deadly summer.

But people are also dying needlessly in southern Illinois.

As Rich Miller pointed out in his Capitol Fax last week, more than half the state’s COVID-19 deaths in both July and August were from the 96 counties downstate, even though those counties together hold only a little more than a third of the state’s population.

Why the disparity? Within those counties, less than 40% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

As a result, the Tribune has said, hospitals in downstate counties have been filling up. In southern Illinois, the Tribune reported last week , just 8% of ICU beds were available midweek and some recent days have seen even worse numbers. At one recent point, we found, only one — one! — ICU bed was available across all 22 hospitals in southern Illinois. According to the recent census, that region has 400,000 residents.

And 399,999 to 1 is not a comforting ratio.

A Tribune analysis of state data showed that the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region is nearly as high as it was at its fall 2020 peak: almost 41 per 100,000 residents.

Not only is this hospitalization rate now the highest in Illinois, but, incredibly, it also is more than triple the current rate in the city of Chicago.

That’s the truth, and it flies in the face of the conventional wisdom of relative calm and quiet to the south of the state and endless furor and mortal danger in the north.

Even aside from the COVID-19 risk, of course, that situation has a knock-on effect in downstate communities: Needed surgeries get postponed, patients get stuck in emergency rooms for weeks, and sick Illinoisans are sent back out the door for want of room. And in small towns, there can be few other places to go.

God only knows the impact of this crisis should southern Illinois suffer a tornado or something else similar to the kind of national disaster that has brought chaos and death recently to a great swath of America from New Orleans to New York City. Without ample ICU beds, an entire region is rolling the dice on catastrophe not coming its way. And the last few days have suggested the folly of that particular gamble. Especially at a moment when there is a chronic shortage of health care staffers, acutely so in smaller cities and rural regions.

We’ve noted before that the vaccines are not a perfect solution to this crisis, and we’ve empathized with those who have hesitated, but vaccination is far and away the best one currently on offer. And, as throughout the rest of the state, the vaccines are readily available in southern Illinois.

So, from a city with many problems but also concern for its fellow Illinoisans, a repetition of this board’s recent mantra: Make the personal choice to get vaccinated.

The southern region of our state is known for warmth of the people, the importance placed on community responsibility and family values, quality of life and the vital mission of building strong, safe communities.

That part of the state of Illinois has done a lot of things better than Chicago over the years. So stipulated.

But the vaccination rate is not one of them.

So, some advice today from your friends in Chicago: Get the shots, fellow Illinoisans, and do your part for public safety.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .