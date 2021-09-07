CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Is there a singular most important Heat player this season?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

Q: Hi, Ira. The Heat’s success heavily depends on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro this coming season. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are who they are already. We will be a playoff team as currently constructed, or a contender if Bam arrives as a bona fide All-Star and Tyler takes the proper leap as a consistent threat on offense. If not, another No. 4-No. 6 seed, possible first round exit. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.

A: It has been a fascinating offseason when it has come to these types of questions. Sometimes it’s that Bam Adebayo has to step up or else the season will go south. Sometimes it’s Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson. Sometimes it’s that Victor Oladipo has to get healthy. Sometimes it’s that Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have to stay healthy. What it all comes down to is . . . all of it. This team does not have a singular, make-or-break player, with all due respect to Jimmy. Essentially, a lot has to go right, and that involves a lot of players. This is not LeBron James or bust or Giannis Antetokounmpo or bust or Kevin Durant or bust. If two or three others parts aren’t working, this isn’t the type of roster composition designed to compensate. It has to be success through the masses. Yes, Bam and Tyler. But also Jimmy, Kyle, Duncan, PJ Tucker and several others. It very much will remains an essential ensemble.

Q: Duncan Robinson must improve his ball handling and on-ball defense. While he’s probably worked this offseason, trial and error in games is the best teacher. — Sam.

A: I’m not sure ballhandling is much of an issue, even as he is classified as a guard. Duncan Robinson showed last season he is more than able to get to the rim when given a clean path. But, yes, on-ball defense certainly can be upgraded. And the fouls have to come down. Who knows, perhaps he’ll even be pushed to improve because of the strides already taken by Max Strus.

Q: Ira, you once wrote that what the Heat need is a Kelly Olynyk 2.0. Is there anyone on this new roster that fits that bill? — Barry, Deerfield Beach.

A: Basically, that would make it Omer Yurtseven or bust, unless Bam Adebayo arrives to camp with a heretofore unseen 3-point stroke. The Heat have 3-point shooters or size to play alongside Bam, but not both, a far cry from the days of Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard.

Comments / 0

