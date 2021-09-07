CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosslake: Council promotes police officer to interim sergeant after a resignation; firefighters receive approval to help in Louisiana

By Nancy Vogt
Pine And Lakes News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen positions in the police department were filled during a special Crosslake City Council meeting Friday, Sept. 3, including naming Officer Jake Maier as interim sergeant. The council first accepted the resignation of Police Sgt. Eric Swanson, whose last day of work was Sept. 2. In a letter, Swanson said his resignation was for personal reasons.

