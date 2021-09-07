CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Justice vows protection of women seeking abortions in Texas

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department vowed Monday to protect the safety of women seeking access to reproductive health care in Texas. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he will tap “support from federal law enforcement” if an “abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack” and said the DOJ will explore “all options” to challenge the state’s strict new abortion law.

Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
ABC7 Los Angeles

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
Fox News

Texas abortion law: Biden's DOJ asks judge to intervene

The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial new state law that bans abortions after about six weeks. The emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
NPR

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Decries Labeling The Court As Partisan

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett warned that her colleagues on the bench must be "hyper vigilant" to ensure their personal biases aren't creeping into their decisions. But she said that "judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties." Barrett, a conservative picked by former President Donald Trump to fill the seat left open by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said that people were wrong to see the court as a partisan institution.
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.
Axios

DOJ seeks emergency order to temporarily block Texas abortion law

The Department of Justice submitted an emergency motion late Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction on Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks. Why it matters: The action marks an escalation by the Biden administration in its challenge on the constitutionality of the GOP-led state's restrictive new...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Attorney General Frosh Offers Support For DOJ Challenge Of Texas Abortion Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is offering his support for the Justice Department’s challenge of the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Frosh joined 24 other attorneys general in signing an amicus brief, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, in support of the DOJ’s attempt to temporarily halt the law. Another provision of the Texas law allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who provides an abortion after six weeks or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The brief argues the new law violates the...
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
Business Insider

GOP and Democratic senators condemn abortion protest held outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

Senators condemned an abortion-rights protest held outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the demonstration a "blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary." "SHUT UP AND PASS SOME LAWS," the protest's organizers said in response. Both Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday condemned an abortion-rights protest staged outside the...
The Independent

Amy Coney Barrett insists Supreme Court judges are not ‘partisan hacks’ in wake of Texas abortion ruling

Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the assertion that the US Supreme Court comprises of “a bunch of partisan hacks”, days after it passed a controversial 5-4 judgment that backed Texas’s restrictive new abortion law.“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Ms Barrett, criticising the media for allegedly not capturing the deliberative process of the court in reaching the judgements it makes.“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she insisted during a lecture hosted by the McConnell Centre at the University of...
The Independent

Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi s 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.Less than two weeks ago, the justices by a 5-4 vote allowed a Texas law...
