Shrewsbury Town ended their run of not scoring first in a game this season but the hunt for a clean sheet goes on following the 1-1 draw against Crewe. In an entertaining clash between two sides in the drop zone early in the League One campaign, the hosts were unable to build on Sam Cosgrove’s 19th-minute opener - the first time in 10 games they have netted an opener this term.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO