In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrible national tragedy on September 11, 2001 when the United States was attacked by terrorists, the Laurel Exchange Club will again host the Healing Field with 1,000 flags just west of South School in Laurel. The beautiful sight offers comfort to folks who lost someone, and offers several ways for those who want to recognize the patriots and heroes in their own lives. While speakers and presentations will begin nightly at 6:30 p.m., the Field will be open throughout the day as well from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. A special twilight program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on September 11. The schedule of events follows:

LAUREL, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO