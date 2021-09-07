CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple cake

By RHONDA FRIEND Extension Kitchen
Connersville News-Examiner
 8 days ago

September 1 starts Indiana’s apple season which runs through the middle of October. Apples are available in many varieties featuring sweetness, tartness with various uses. Honeycrisp are known for the crisp juiciness. Granny Smith are tart and are good for baking. I remember a bushel of Turley Winesap sitting on our front porch providing a cold, tart and crisp snack as a child. We have many local orchards where you can pick your own apples or buy them by the peck or bushel. Fresh apples are delicious eaten raw and offer 95 calories per medium apple and 18 percent of daily recommended fiber according to the USDA.

