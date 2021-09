WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with an attempted robbery and theft incident. Athorities state that on September 1 at approximately 9:51 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Trenton Place for an attempted robbery that had just occurred. Police were able to obtain a description of the suspects and a short time later, police responded to the 1300 block of West 8th Street, Wilmington for a theft of a motor vehicle that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to able to track down the stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. When police attempted to make contact with the vehicle, it fled. Police located the unoccupied vehicle in 100 block of Halycon Drive and following an area search, took the two suspects, both 16-year-old juvenile males, into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO