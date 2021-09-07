'9/11 Plus 20' recalls city officials' reactions to terrorist attacks

(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In commemoration of that fateful day in history, KMA News presents "9/11 Plus 20," a special series of reports on how local officials remember that day, and how the events in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania impacted them and the country. In part one, some Shenandoah officials recall their activities, as well as the bravery of those who lost their lives in rescue efforts that day.