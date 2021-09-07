Denver Broncos' always-optimistic Von Miller says 2021 'feels different'

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos have released RB Royce Freeman. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Broncos are seemingly not worried about their current RB depth and are content relying on Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams as they released Freeman earlier today. The writing was probably on the wall for Freeman as he was the third option for Denver in 2020, compiling 170 yards on 35 carries and was setting up to be in a similar role heading into 2021. The Broncos also have RB Mike Boone on short-term IR so they should receive a boost at the position at some point in the season. As far as Freeman is concerned he could very well end up being signed as a backup somewhere relatively quickly as he is only 25-years old and was a third round pick in 2018.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO