Denver Broncos' always-optimistic Von Miller says 2021 'feels different'

By Jeff Legwold
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The folks at the Denver chamber of commerce like to say the city flourishes under 300 days of sunshine each year. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will take the over. Even after an offseason that included ankle surgery, an uncertain future with the team and a police investigation that was eventually closed with no charges filed, Miller moved into summer as a new father and with his usual sunny football disposition in tow. Despite missing the playoffs for five straight seasons, Miller says this one "feels different."

