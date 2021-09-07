CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Search for missing man includes body found in Illinois River

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are continuing to search for a 25-year-old Illinois State University student who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Officer John Fermon said that several detectives are combing digital data and seeking other leads on the whereabouts of Jelani Day. Their efforts include assisting the La Salle County Sheriff’s office after authorities found a body in the Illinois River on Saturday morning. The La Salle County coroner’s office said it might be several weeks before officials make an identification.

