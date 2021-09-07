CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Daily Devotional: Before a Breakthrough

Spencer Evening World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight is sweet, and it pleases the eyes to see the sun. - Ecclesiastes 11:7 (NIV) Joshua 6:1-20 The heating in our apartment building was completely broken and was unlikely to be repaired for at least 24 hours. As we settled in to wait, every tenant quickly felt the chill of winter.

