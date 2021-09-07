CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer goes gamesmanship route, won't name starting QB ahead of East Carolina game

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA -- When the first opportunity to utilize some gamesmanship has presented itself, Shane Beamer has pounced on it. As continued speculation around the specifics of South Carolina’s quarterback position swirls, the first-year Gamecocks coach, coming off his first win Saturday, is emphatic about keeping the cards as close to the vest as a tougher challenge at East Carolina awaits this weekend.

