Development projects in Hartford are moving forward as we emerge from the pandemic. Here’s a look at seven projects to follow in Hartford this fall.

Two of the five storefronts in the recently-completed first phase of Hartford's Park and Main development have been leased, one to a barber shop. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic could be a rough go for cities large and small, and Hartford would be no exception.

There are growing worries about the future of office space in downtowns, as more companies move to hybrid workplaces, with their employees spending less time in the office. Hotels in cities like Hartford where there is a heavy dependence on conventions and business travel are still struggling.

Seven key development projects across Hartford — valued at well over $150 million — are still moving forward, along with others, including the revitalization of the Pratt Street corridor. Despite the pandemic, these developments, which range from apartments to retail to restaurants and a brewery, are still benefiting from the revitalization momentum in the city from before the virus.

“The pandemic has created an enormous amount of uncertainty in commercial office markets all around the country,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “And that just adds to our sense of urgency and mission to accelerate our residential development as well as our efforts at placemaking that contribute to the vibrancy and energy of the city throughout downtown and the neighborhoods.”

The effects of changes in how office space is used could be offset somewhat by the residential conversions in the past seven years of what was vacant, second-tier office space, especially downtown. In addition, the state purchased, renovated and is now occupying an office complex on Columbus Boulevard.

“That has gone a long way to help us in the general market,” Michael W. Freimuth, executive director of the Capital Region Development Authority, which has overseen public investment in dozens of renovation projects. “Going forward, it’s going to be a struggle, the office market is going to be a struggle, and we know that.”

One bright spot, Freimuth said, is that demand for apartments downtown remains strong — following the trend nationally — after a dip at the height of the pandemic last year. That, he said, could help ease some of the loss of five-day-a-week office workers and fewer people traveling for business on the bottom lines of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other merchants.

Here are the seven redevelopment projects to watch this fall:

1. Parkville Market, Phase II

The Parkville Market — a food hall styled after New York’s Chelsea Market and located in a converted lumber company building — defied the odds of opening in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck Connecticut — and won.

The $5.1 million project in the city’s Parkville neighborhood has become a destination for both city and suburban dwellers, and visitors to Hartford. This summer, the market — now with 21 restaurants and three bars — hosted 100,000 visitors a month, double the projections before the pandemic.

Now, developer Carlos Mouta plans to move ahead this fall with a second phase that will encompass two of the four buildings on the property. This phase, expected to cost more than $4.5 million and partly financed with public funding, will add an entertainment space, a rooftop bar and other bar and seating areas to the building just east of the main market.

A brewery is now expected to occupy a smaller building to the west, according to Chelsea Mouta, director of operations at the market and Carlos Mouta’s daughter. She declined to name the operator of the brewery.

Parking already has been expanded for the first phase of the market, with a lease recently signed with the state Department of Transportation for additional space under nearby I-84.

2. Park and Main

The first phase of the $26 million apartment and retail development at the long-vacant intersection of Park and Main streets — considered a gateway to both downtown and the city’s South End — was completed in July.

Development partners Spinnaker Real Estate Partners of Norwalk and Hartford-based Freeman Cos. say 65% of the 39 mixed-income studio, one- and two-bedroom rentals are now leased, with 50% occupied.

Two of five storefront spaces also have been leased — one, a barber shop, the other a medical spa — and a third is being used temporarily as a leasing office.

A second, larger phase of 87 apartments on the northern side of the intersection is now under construction and the first units are expected to be ready for occupancy in 2022. This phase, which includes the bulk of the project’s amenities, including a rooftop deck and a lounge, has run into some delays. Spinnaker said the expected delivery of modular units that are being used in construction has been slower than expected.

City planners see the Park and Main development as a crucial, pedestrian connector between Bushnell Park and development near The Bushnell and the national historical park that is planned for the former Colt manufacturing complex.

3. Pearl Street Firehouse

The firehouse on Pearl Street near Bushnell Park closed last year after nearly a century of service and is now headed for a new use: apartments and storefront space, including a restaurant.

Wonder Works Construction Corp. of New York, a partner in the development of 560 rentals in the city beginning with the old Sonesta Hotel on Constitution Plaza in 2011, is close to purchasing the firehouse from the city for $360,000, a deal that still must be approved by the city council.

The $9.4 million conversion would carve 41 rentals out of the upper floors of the firehouse with a restaurant occupying a portion of the former firetruck bays, according to Wonder Works founder and chairman Joseph Klaynberg. Klaynberg declined to identify the restaurateur.

If all approvals are secured, construction could start in October, Klaynberg said, and financing could include about $2 million loan from city development funds.

In addition to the firehouse, Wonder Works also is poised to purchase the former municipal building at 521-529 Main St. across from city hall. Wonder Works plans 41 rentals for the upper floors in a $7.8 million project but existing storefront tenants, such as the Cornerstone Deli, would remain. In the future, a new structure on a parking lot behind the building could add as many as 200 apartments facing Bushnell Park.

4. Historic Trinity Street Buildings

Two historic building near downtown Hartford Bushnell Park, owned and occupied by state office for decades, are being sold and are expected to become one of the early phases of the ambitious Bushnell South redevelopment plan.

The buildings at 18-20 and 30 Trinity Street near the corner of Elm Street and just north of The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, would become part of a blocks long redevelopment seeking to replace an expanse of parking lots with housing, restaurants, shops, entertainment space and outdoor promenades.

The state put the two buildings, constructed originally for insurance companies, out to bid earlier this year, with responses due in early July. So far, winning bids have not been announced, and the state Department of Administrative Services, which is handling the sale, declined further comment.

It is expected, however, that the buildings would likely be housing conversions with perhaps some retail on the ground floor.

Wonder Works’ Klaynberg confirmed that he has submitted a bid for the two buildings.

The $500 million Bushnell South redevelopment could create as many as 1,200 units of housing that would be built over a stretch of years.

5. 55 Elm Street

At the eastern end of the Bushnell South redevelopment area, the conversion of the former state office building on Pulaski Circle is scheduled to begin by the end of the year.

Spinnaker, the developer of the Park and Main project, also is heading up the conversion of 55 Elm St. into apartments, co-working space and a restaurant in a $63 million project. Spinnaker also is expected to play a major development role elsewhere in Bushnell South as well.

Financing is now being wrapped up for 55 Elm and includes a $13.5 million state taxpayer-backed loan from the Capital Region Development Authority. The loan has been approved by the State Bond Commission.

The project is one of the first to break ground in Bushnell South, second to a new, $16 million state-financed parking garage intended to serve as “district parking” for the new neighborhood.

Once construction starts, the project is expected to take 18-24 months to complete.

6. North Crossing

Construction began last fall on the first phase of the “North Crossing” development — the former Downtown North, or DoNo — around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The first of 270 mixed-income apartments just south of the ballpark will be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2022. Meanwhile, financial underwriting is well underway for the second phase which could break ground next year, according to Michael W. Freimuth, CRDA’s executive director.

Developer Randy Salvatore, of RMS Cos. of Stamford, plans the second of four phases to be built across from the ballpark’s front entrance and to the west on so-called “Parcel B.”

The second phase would have 532 rentals and a 541-space garage, plus additional retail space, at a cost of more than $100 million. The development would be split into two parts: the first to be worked on would include 228 apartments and the parking garage. The balance of the rentals would be completed in the second half.

The first half would need $13.6 million in state-taxpayer financed loans that must be approved by both CRDA and the State Bond Commission. One factor that will influence schedule will be the pace of apartment leasing the first phase.

The first phase has a $50 million price tag and a $12 million CRDA loan.

A 330-space parking garage is complete and the apartments are now being framed, rising above Main Street. The first phase also will include 11,000 square feet of restaurant, shop and entertainment venue space.

7. ‘Arrowhead’ Redevelopment

The city has named a preferred developer for property it owns a block to the northwest of Dunkin’ Donuts Park that could lead to a $6 million plan of housing and storefront space, strengthening the connection between downtown and the city’s North End.

The project also could become a springboard for more development in the surrounding area, a heavily traveled commuter route into the city prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A partnership of the San Juan Center Inc., a Hartford-based nonprofit founded in the neighborhood six decades ago, and Meriden-based Carabetta Cos., which has built hundreds of housing units in Hartford, has been chosen to develop city-owned property at the corner of Main and Ann Uccello streets, across from the historic “Flat Iron” building and the Keney Memorial Clock Tower.

The partners, selected from among multiple proposals, will have up to six months to reach a final agreement with the city. It will be subject to approval by the city council and other city commissions.

The project would include the renovation of the historic, but long vacant Arrowhead Cafe building and new construction on adjacent land. The property is on the northern end of a row of historic buildings, which includes the Salvin Shoe store.

CRDA has $4 million in funds earmarked for improvements on this block.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .