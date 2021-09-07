COVID-19 booster rollout moving slowly for immunocompromised residents, in possible sign of things to come for broader Connecticut population

The effort to distribute third vaccine doses to immunocompromised Connecticut residents is off to a slow start, state numbers show, with only about 20% of those eligible having shown up for a booster shot.

With a much wider swath of Americans likely to become eligible for third doses in the coming months, the slow uptake among immunocompromised people could suggest problems ahead for a larger booster shot campaign.

As of Aug. 30, vaccine providers had administered 21,674 third doses, according to the Department of Public Health. Recipients have been as young as 12 years old, though nearly 80% were age 55 or older.

Though there is no data on the precise share of Connecticut residents who are immunocompromised, it is often estimated that 3% of the U.S. population falls into that group, which would translate to just over 100,000 people in Connecticut.

Dr. Jim Cardon, chief clinical integration officer at Hartford HealthCare, said Thursday that he has been surprised at the relative lack of interest in third doses among those eligible. Cardon said the health system had sent text notifications to about 10,000 immunocompromised patients and had only about 2,000 sign up for shots.

“There hasn’t been as much uptake as we expected,” Cardon said. “It’s moving slower than we would have anticipated, especially with a group that we anticipated would be pretty highly motivated.”

Nationally, about 1 million Americans have received a third vaccine dose, out of an estimated nearly 10 million immunocompromised people. No other groups are currently eligible for third doses, though the CDC has said it is prepared to recommend all Americans receive booster shots eight months following their second dose, beginning Sept. 20.

Third doses are currently available to patients who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised” due to cancer treatments, organ transplants or certain chronic conditions and who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. People who aren’t sure whether they are eligible are encouraged to discuss with a doctor.

Kayle Hill, a 24-year-old Waterbury resident with rheumatoid arthritis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, said Friday that she waited to talk to her doctor before going for her third dose but planned to get it over the weekend. She said she doesn’t think public officials and vaccine providers have done enough to spread the word that third doses are available.

“I don’t think there’s enough outreach, at all,” Hill said. “It just hasn’t been spoken about, hasn’t been acknowledged.”

Alyssa MacKenzie, a New Canaan resident who has lupus, said some immunocompromised had been confused about whether they were eligible for third doses, while others might be afraid of heightened side effects.

“We’re a group that would have more side effects, and it could also be that people don’t have the ability to stay home for a few days and deal with side effects,” she said.

Immunocompromised people nationwide first became cleared for third doses in mid-August, following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardon said he wonders whether the slow uptake on third doses for immunocompromised people would carry over to the broader population when booster shots are authorized more widely in the coming weeks. Unlike earlier this year, when vaccination dominated headlines and conversation, the third-shot effort has so far unfolded in the background, likely limiting less public awareness and understanding.

“There may be a little skepticism still about whether a third dose is necessary from some groups,” Cardon said. “We may not see as robust [a rush] where everybody is going to sign up for their third dose.”

Cardon said Hartford HealthCare will continue outreach to immunocompromised patients in hopes of distributing more third doses. He emphasized that immunocompromised people can visit any vaccination site to receive it and do not need a doctor’s note or any other proof of their condition.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .