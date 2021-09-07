CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens are slight road favorites in season opener vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago

The Ravens are slight favorites over the Raiders ahead of their season opener Monday in Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks .

The Ravens opened as 5 ½-point favorites, but the line for the “Monday Night Football” matchup has since fallen to 4 ½. The Ravens and Las Vegas will be the last teams to play in Week 1. “I’d rather be one of the first two teams to play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh joked Monday.

The Ravens have won their past two season openers, over the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, by a combined 97-16 and are 5-0 in Week 1 since 2016. The Raiders, who hired coach Jon Gruden in 2018 and moved to Las Vegas ahead of last season, have also won five straight openers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday’s game will be the Raiders’ first regular-season matchup with fans in attendance at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, which opened last season. The biggest announced crowd for a Ravens road game last season was 14,029, for the team’s divisional-round playoff win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

The Ravens lead the all-time series with the Raiders 9-3, including an AFC championship game win in their Super Bowl XXXV season. They last played in 2018, a 34-17 win in Baltimore.

The over-under for Monday’s game is 51 points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction and Preview

The Raiders are opening their season in a familiar place. For the third time in four years, they'll kick off their campaign on "Monday Night Football." But Monday marks an important milestone, as the Raiders will play their first regular-season game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium. It will be hard to replace The Black Hole in Oakland, but Raider Nation is officially back.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Afc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS Sports

Veteran John Brown becomes free agent after requesting his release from the Raiders

When John Brown signed with the Raiders in March, just over a week after the Bills released the starting wide receiver to save money, the veteran pass catcher figured to be in for a big role in 2021 as one of Las Vegas' top outside targets. Now, with the Raiders' season opener just around the corner, Brown won't have any role with the team. The Raiders have released the 31-year-old wideout after Brown reportedly requested his own departure.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Get Tough Injury News After Monday Night Win

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders won a thrilling game against the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 33-27. Quarterback Derek Carr found wide receiver Zay Jones streaking across the field for a wide open touchdown in overtime to walk out with the win. However, the upset win over Baltimore came with a cost.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks

■ Sunday — Off ■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m. Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton is ready to move on from last year. Not only did he struggle in his transition from the Rams to the Raiders and a new system, he didn’t get the same enjoyment out of the game playing in front of limited- and even zero-capacity stadiums.
NFL
AP

Wright ready to help Raiders defense after 'angry' offseason

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright spent the past offseason angry. “Very, very angry,” Wright said. “I’ve been at peace, but I’ve been mad at the same time if that makes sense.”. Spending his first offseason as a free agent, he continued to embrace the adage “trust the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Week 1 Keys to victory vs. the Baltimore Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2021 schedule at home against Baltimore, and here are some keys to victory Monday night. It has been a long-time coming for everyone within the Las Vegas Raiders organization and fanbase. Finally, after a Covid-19 restricted 2020 season, fans will pour into Allegiant Stadium next Monday night. The Silver and Black host the Baltimore Ravens in an ESPN primetime matchup to kick off the 2021 regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders will need Clelin Ferrell after injury to Yannick Ngakoue

The former Raiders No. 4 overall pick was a healthy scratch on Monday night, but he will be needed after the injury to Yannick Ngakoue. One of the bigger shocks leading into the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night was the fact that Clelin Ferrell was a healthy scratch. Yesterday, we learned that Ferrell was actually dealing with a back injury, so we can likely expect to see him against the Steelers this week.
NFL
FanSided

Surprises come with Las Vegas Raiders unofficial depth chart vs. Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first regular-season depth chart ahead of Week 1, and there were a few surprises for sure. It is officially Game Week for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, the team released their first unofficial depth chart for the Week 1 matchup, and while most of it was already set in stone, there were a few things that jumped out when it was laid out.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr 2021 Week 1 Prop Bet vs. Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, and they will need a strong game from Derek Carr to do so. Derek Carr has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, helping the Raiders improve their win totals in both 2019 and 2020. In 2021, he will attempt to finally get the Silver and Black into the playoffs, and he will do so by taking on a perennial playoff team in the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Raiders vs. Ravens: Five wildest moments from Las Vegas’ bizarre overtime win

The Ravens and Raiders played a pulsating “Monday Night Football” game in Las Vegas to cap Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, with the Raiders winning 33-27 in overtime. That’s the short way of describing one of the wildest finishes to an NFL game in recent memory: There was an entire game’s worth of twists and turns in just the final six-plus minutes of OT game action. Take the winning coach’s word for it:
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 X-factors against Ravens

It’s been a long offseason, but game week is finally here! The Las Vegas Raiders will look to prove they’re a legitimate playoff contender on Monday Night, while the Baltimore Ravens are hoping to show the world that they still are one despite a handful of changes from a year ago.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy