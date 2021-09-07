CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tianeptine modulates synaptic vesicle dynamics and favors synaptic mitochondria processes in socially isolated rats

By Ivana Perić
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeregulation of synaptic function and neurotransmission has been linked with the development of major depression disorder (MDD). Tianeptine (Tian) has been used as antidepressant with anxiolytic properties and recently as a nootropic to improve cognitive performance, but its mechanism of action is unknown. We conducted a proteomic study on the hippocampal synaptosomal fractions of adult male Wistar rats exposed to chronic social isolation (CSIS, 6 weeks), an animal model of depression and after chronic Tian treatment in controls (nootropic effect) and CSIS-exposed rats (lasting 3 weeks of 6-week CSIS) (therapeutic effect). Increased expression of Syn1 and Camk2-related neurotransmission, vesicle transport and energy processes in Tian-treated controls were found. CSIS led to upregulation of proteins associated with actin cytoskeleton, signaling transduction and glucose metabolism. In CSIS rats, Tian up-regulated proteins involved in mitochondrial energy production, mitochondrial transport and dynamics, antioxidative defense and glutamate clearance, while attenuating the CSIS-increased glycolytic pathway and cytoskeleton organization proteins expression and decreased the expression of proteins involved in V-ATPase and vesicle endocytosis. Our overall findings revealed that synaptic vesicle dynamics, specifically exocytosis, and mitochondria-related energy processes might be key biological pathways modulated by the effective nootropic and antidepressant treatment with Tian and be a potential target for therapeutic efficacy of the stress-related mood disorders.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential dopamine release by psychosis-generating and non-psychosis-generating addictive substances in the nucleus accumbens and dorsomedial striatum

Schizophrenia is associated with three main categories of symptoms; positive, negative and cognitive. Of these, only the positive symptoms respond well to treatment with antipsychotics. Due to the lack of effect of antipsychotics on negative symptoms, it has been suggested that while the positive symptoms are related to a hyperdopaminergic state in associative striatum, the negative symptoms may be a result of a reduced dopamine (DA) activity in the nucleus accumbens (nAc). Drug abuse is common in schizophrenia, supposedly alleviating negative symptomatology. Some, but not all, drugs aggravate psychosis, tentatively due to differential effects on DA activity in striatal regions. Here this hypothesis was tested in rats by using a double-probe microdialysis technique to simultaneously assess DA release in the nAc and associative striatum (dorsomedial striatum; DMS) following administration of the psychosis-generating substances amphetamine (0.5 mg/kg), cocaine (15 mg/kg) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, 3 mg/kg), and the generally non-psychosis-generating substances ethanol (2.5 g/kg), nicotine (0.36 mg/kg) and morphine (5 mg/kg). The data show that amphetamine and cocaine produce identical DA elevations both in the nAc and DMS, whereas nicotine increases DA in nAc only. Ethanol and morphine both increased DMS DA, but weaker and in a qualitatively different way than in nAc, suggesting that the manner in which DA is increased might be important to the triggering of psychosis. THC elevated DA in neither region, indicating that the pro-psychotic effects of THC are not related to DA release. We conclude that psychosis-generating substances affect striatal DA release differently than non-psychosis-generating substances.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Binding of regulatory proteins to nucleosomes is modulated by dynamic histone tails

Little is known about the roles of histone tails in modulating nucleosomal DNA accessibility and its recognition by other macromolecules. Here we generate extensive atomic level conformational ensembles of histone tails in the context of the full nucleosome, totaling 65 microseconds of molecular dynamics simulations. We observe rapid conformational transitions between tail bound and unbound states, and characterize kinetic and thermodynamic properties of histone tail-DNA interactions. Different histone types exhibit distinct binding modes to specific DNA regions. Using a comprehensive set of experimental nucleosome complexes, we find that the majority of them target mutually exclusive regions with histone tails on nucleosomal/linker DNA around the super-helical locations ± 1, ± 2, and ± 7, and histone tails H3 and H4 contribute most to this process. These findings are explained within competitive binding and tail displacement models. Finally, we demonstrate the crosstalk between different histone tail post-translational modifications and mutations; those which change charge, suppress tail-DNA interactions and enhance histone tail dynamics and DNA accessibility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of brief sodium fluoride treatments on the growth of early and mature cariogenic biofilms

Although fluoride has been widely used as a preventive agent for dental caries, the effects of fluoride on the activities of biofilms in different stages of cariogenic biofilm formation are less studied. This study was designed to investigate the antibiofilm activity of sodium fluoride during the early and mature stages of Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans) biofilm formation. S. mutans biofilms were formed on saliva-coated hydroxyapatite disks. In the early (0–46 h) and mature (46–94 h) biofilm stages, the biofilms were treated with different concentrations of fluoride (250, 500, 1000, 2000 ppm; 5 times in total, 1 min/treatment). Acidogenicity, dry weight, colony-forming units (CFUs), water-soluble/insoluble extracellular polysaccharides (EPSs), and intracellular polysaccharides were analysed, and confocal laser scanning microscopy images were obtained of the two stages of biofilms to determine antibiofilm activities of fluoride at varying concentrations during the formation of early and mature biofilms. In the early stages of cariogenic biofilm formation, test groups with all fluoride concentrations significantly inhibited the growth of S. mutans biofilms. The antibiofilm and anti-EPS formation activities of the brief fluoride treatments increased with a concentration-dependent pattern. At the mature biofilm stage, only the 2000 ppm fluoride treatment group significantly inhibited biofilm accumulation, activity, and intracellular/extracellular polysaccharide content compared with those of the control and other fluoride treatment groups. The antimicrobial effect of fluoride treatment on the growth of S. mutans biofilms was linked with the stage of cariogenic biofilm formation. The inhibition of S. mutans biofilm growth by fluoride treatment was easier in the early formation stage than in the mature stage. Fluoride treatment in the early stage of cariogenic biofilm formation may be an effective approach to controlling cariogenic biofilm development and preventing dental caries.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modulation#Proc#Synaptic Vesicle#Mdd#Csis#Synapse21#Ssri
Nature.com

Mitochondria-affecting small molecules ameliorate proteostasis defects associated with neurodegenerative diseases

Macroautophagic recycling of dysfunctional mitochondria, known as mitophagy, is essential for mitochondrial homeostasis and cell viability. Accumulation of defective mitochondria and impaired mitophagy have been widely implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases, and loss-of-function mutations of PINK1 and Parkin, two key regulators of mitophagy, are amongst the most common causes of heritable parkinsonism. This has led to the hypothesis that pharmacological stimulation of mitophagy may be a feasible approach to combat neurodegeneration. Toward this end, we screened ~ 45,000 small molecules using a high-throughput, whole-organism, phenotypic screen that monitored accumulation of PINK-1 protein, a key event in mitophagic activation, in a Caenorhabditis elegans strain carrying a Ppink-1::PINK-1::GFP reporter. We obtained eight hits that increased mitochondrial fragmentation and autophagosome formation. Several of the compounds also reduced ATP production, oxygen consumption, mitochondrial mass, and/or mitochondrial membrane potential. Importantly, we found that treatment with two compounds, which we named PS83 and PS106 (more commonly known as sertraline) reduced neurodegenerative disease phenotypes, including delaying paralysis in a C. elegans β-amyloid aggregation model in a PINK-1-dependent manner. This report presents a promising step toward the identification of compounds that will stimulate mitochondrial turnover.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Epigallocatechin gallate inhibits release of extracellular vesicles from platelets without inhibiting phosphatidylserine exposure

Arterial thrombosis triggers myocardial infarction and is a leading cause of death worldwide. Procoagulant platelets, a subpopulation of activated platelets that expose phosphatidylserine (PS), promote coagulation and occlusive thrombosis. Procoagulant platelets may therefore be a therapeutic target. PS exposure in procoagulant platelets requires TMEM16F, a phospholipid scramblase. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) has been reported to inhibit TMEM16F but this has been challenged. We investigated whether EGCG inhibits PS exposure in procoagulant platelets. PS exposure is often measured using fluorophore-conjugated annexin V. EGCG quenched annexin V-FITC fluorescence, which gives the appearance of inhibition of PS exposure. However, EGCG did not quench annexin V-APC fluorescence. Using this fluorophore, we show that EGCG does not inhibit annexin V binding to procoagulant platelets. We confirmed this by using NBD-labelled PS to monitor PS scrambling. EGCG did not quench NBD fluorescence and did not inhibit PS scrambling. Procoagulant platelets also release PS-exposing extracellular vesicles (EVs) that further propagate coagulation. Surprisingly, EGCG inhibited EV release. This inhibition required the gallate group of EGCG. In conclusion, EGCG does not inhibit PS exposure in procoagulant platelets but does inhibit the EV release. Future investigation of this inhibition may help us further understand how EVs are released by procoagulant platelets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HSPA9/Mortalin mediates axo-protection and modulates mitochondrial dynamics in neurons

Mortalin is a mitochondrial chaperone protein involved in quality control of proteins imported into the mitochondrial matrix, which was recently described as a sensor of neuronal stress. Mortalin is down-regulated in neurons of patients with neurodegenerative diseases and levels of Mortalin expression are correlated with neuronal fate in animal models of Alzheimer's disease or cerebral ischemia. To date, however, the links between Mortalin levels, its impact on mitochondrial function and morphology and, ultimately, the initiation of neurodegeneration, are still unclear. In the present study, we used lentiviral vectors to over- or under-express Mortalin in primary neuronal cultures. We first analyzed the early events of neurodegeneration in the axonal compartment, using oriented neuronal cultures grown in microfluidic-based devices. We observed that Mortalin down-regulation induced mitochondrial fragmentation and axonal damage, whereas its over-expression conferred protection against axonal degeneration mediated by rotenone exposure. We next demonstrated that Mortalin levels modulated mitochondrial morphology by acting on DRP1 phosphorylation, thereby further illustrating the crucial implication of mitochondrial dynamics on neuronal fate in degenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The role of DNA-binding and ARNT dimerization on the nucleo-cytoplasmic translocation of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor

The human aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) is predominantly located in the cytoplasm, while activation depends on its nuclear translocation. Binding to endogenous or xenobiotic ligands terminates the basal nucleo-cytoplasmic shuttling and stabilizes an exclusive nuclear population. The precise mechanisms that facilitate such stable nuclear accumulation remain to be clarified as essential step in the activation cascade. In this study, we have tested whether the sustained nuclear compartmentalization of ligand-bound or basal AHR might further require heterodimerization with the AHR-nuclear translocator (ARNT) and binding to the cognate XRE-motif. Mutagenesis of the DNA-binding motif or of selected individual residues in the ARNT-binding motif did not lead to any variation in AHR’s nucleo-cytoplasmic distribution. In response to ligands, all mutants were retained in the nucleus demonstrating that the stable compartmentalization of activated AHR in the nucleus is neither dependent on interactions with DNA, nor ARNT. Knocking down the ARNT gene using small interfering RNA confirmed that ARNT does not play any role in the intracellular trafficking of AHR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipokinetic hormone (AKH), energy budget and their effect on feeding and gustatory processes of foraging honey bees

The adipokinetic hormone (AKH) of insects is considered an equivalent of the mammalian hormone glucagon as it induces fast mobilization of carbohydrates and lipids from the fat body upon starvation. Yet, in foraging honey bees, which lack fat body storage for carbohydrates, it was suggested that AKH may have lost its original function. Here we manipulated the energy budget of bee foragers to determine the effect of AKH on appetitive responses. As AKH participates in a cascade leading to acceptance of unpalatable substances in starved Drosophila, we also assessed its effect on foragers presented with sucrose solution spiked with salicin. Starved and partially-fed bees were topically exposed with different doses of AKH to determine if this hormone modifies food ingestion and sucrose responsiveness. We found a significant effect of the energy budget (i.e. starved vs. partially-fed) on the decision to ingest or respond to both pure sucrose solution and sucrose solution spiked with salicin, but no effect of AKH per se. These results are consistent with a loss of function of AKH in honey bee foragers, in accordance with a social life that implies storing energy resources in the hive, in amounts that exceed individual needs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Associations between increased circulating endothelial progenitor cell levels and anxiety/depressive severity, cognitive deficit and function disability among patients with major depressive disorder

The association of major depressive disorder (MDD) with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through endothelial dysfunction is bidirectional. Circulating endothelial progenitor cells (cEPCs), essential for endothelial repair and function, are associated with risks of various CVDs. Here, the relationship of cEPC counts with MDD and the related clinical presentations were investigated in 50 patients with MDD and 46 healthy controls. In patients with MDD, a battery of clinical domains was analysed: depressed mood with Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) and Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), anxiety with Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), cognitive dysfunction and deficit with Digit Symbol Substitution Test (DSST) and Perceived Deficits Questionnaire-Depression (PDQ-D), somatic symptoms with Depressive and Somatic Symptom Scale (DSSS), quality of life with 12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) and functional disability with Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS). Immature and mature cEPC counts were measured through flow cytometry. Increased mature and immature cEPC counts were significantly associated with higher anxiety after controlling the confounding effect of systolic blood pressure, and potentially associated with more severe depressive symptoms, worse cognitive performance and increased cognitive deficit, higher social disability, and worse mental health outcomes. Thus, cEPCs might have pleiotropic effects on MDD-associated symptoms and psychosocial outcomes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pentahydroxy flavonoid isolated from Madhuca indica ameliorated adjuvant-induced arthritis via modulation of inflammatory pathways

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease associated with advanced joint dysfunction. Madhuca indica J. F. Gmel, from the family Sapotaceae, is an Indian medicinal plant reported to have an array of pharmacological properties. The aim of present investigation was to determine the anti-arthritic potential of an isolated phytoconstituent from methanolic leaf extract of Madhuca indica (MI-ALC) against FCA-induced experimental arthritis. Polyarthritis was induced in female rats (strain: Wistar) via an intradermal injection of FCA (0.1 mL) into the tail. Polyarthritis developed after 32 days of FCA administration. Then rats were treated orally with an isolated phytoconstituent from MI-ALC at doses of 5, 10, and 20 mg/kg. Findings suggested that High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography, Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, and Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry spectral analyses of the phytoconstituent isolated from MI-ALC confirmed the structure as 3,5,7,3′,4′-Pentahydroxy flavone (i.e., QTN). Treatment with QTN (10 and 20 mg/kg) showed significant (p < 0.05) inhibition of increased joint diameter, paw volume, paw withdrawal threshold, and latency. The elevated synovial oxidative stress (Superoxide dismutase, reduced glutathione, and malondialdehyde) and protein levels of Tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and Interleukin (ILs) were markedly (p < 0.05) reduced by QTN. It also effectively (p < 0.05) ameliorated cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), Nuclear factor of kappa light polypeptide gene enhancer in B cells (NF-kβ) and its inhibitor-α (Ikβα), and ATP-activated P2 purinergic receptors (P2X7) protein expressions as determined by western blot analysis. In conclusion, QTN ameliorates FCA-induced hyperalgesia through modulation of elevated inflammatory release (NF-kβ, Ikβα, P2X7, and COX-2), oxido-nitrosative stress, and pro-inflammatory cytokines (ILs and TNF-α) in experimental rats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of endothelial progenitor cell-derived extracellular vesicles on endothelial cell ferroptosis and atherosclerotic vascular endothelial injury

Atherosclerosis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disorder characterized by endothelial dysfunction. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) can overcome endothelial dysfunction and reduce AS risk. This study focused on the role of EPC-secreted extracellular vesicles (EPC-EVs) in AS. First, mouse EPCs and mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were isolated and identified. EVs were isolated from EPCs and identified. EPC-EVs were co-cultured with MAECs and the internalization of EVs was observed. Glutathione (GSH) consumption, reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, lipid peroxidation, and iron accumulation and cell death in endothelial cells were detected. The binding relationship between miR-199a-3p and specificity protein 1 (SP1) was confirmed using dual-luciferase and RIP assays. The mouse model of AS was established. The relationships between miR-199a-3p expression and aortic area plaque and serum pro-inflammatory factor were analyzed. The degree of atherosclerotic lesion was detected using oil red O staining and the serum inflammatory factors were detected using ELISA. Our results elicited that EPC-EVs inhibited cell death, GSH consumption, ROS production, lipid peroxidation, and iron accumulation in endothelial cells, thereby suppressing ferroptosis of endothelial cells. EPC-EVs transferred miR-199a-3p into endothelial cells. miR-199a-3p targeted SP1. Silencing miR-199a-3p or overexpression of SP1 in endothelial cells reversed the effect of EPC-EVs on ferroptosis of endothelial cells. In vivo experiments confirmed that EPC-EVs inhibited ferroptosis of endothelial cells and then alleviated the occurrence of AS via the miR-199a-3p/SP1 axis. To conclude, EPC-EVs transferred miR-199a-3p to inhibit SP1, thus repressing ferroptosis of endothelial cells and retarding the occurrence of AS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis by restricting IP3R3-mediated Ca flux to mitochondria

Inactivating mutations in SMARCA4 and concurrent epigenetic silencing of SMARCA2 characterize subsets of ovarian and lung cancers. Concomitant loss of these key subunits of SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes in both cancers is associated with chemotherapy resistance and poor prognosis. Here, we discover that SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis through disrupting intracellular organelle calcium ion (Ca2+) release in these cancers. By restricting chromatin accessibility to ITPR3, encoding Ca2+ channel IP3R3, SMARCA4/2 deficiency causes reduced IP3R3 expression leading to impaired Ca2+ transfer from the endoplasmic reticulum to mitochondria required for apoptosis induction. Reactivation of SMARCA2 by a histone deacetylase inhibitor rescues IP3R3 expression and enhances cisplatin response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our findings elucidate the contribution of SMARCA4/2 to Ca2+-dependent apoptosis induction, which may be exploited to enhance chemotherapy response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mortality is not associated with paclitaxel-coated devices usage in peripheral arterial disease of lower extremities

A recent meta-analysis addressed increased risk of death following revascularization with paclitaxel-coated devices in femopopliteal artery. We evaluated differences in all-cause mortality and amputation free survival between peripheral arterial disease (PAD) patients who were treated with paclitaxel-coated devices and non-paclitaxel-coated devices. This was retrospective population-based cohort study from the National Health Insurance Service claims in South Korea from 2015 to 2019. Multivariate Cox regression analyses after propensity score matching were applied to identify all-cause mortality and amputation-free survival. After propensity score matching, there were 6090 patients per group. The median follow-up days was 580 days (interquartile range [IQR] 240–991 days) and 433 days (IQR 175–757 days) for the non-paclitaxel-coated device group and paclitaxel-coated device group, respectively. Multivariate analysis adjusted for age, sex, diabetes, hypertension, warfarin, and new oral anticoagulants showed that the mortality rate associated with paclitaxel-coated devices was not significantly higher than non-paclitaxel-coated devices (hazard ratio [HR] 0.992; 95% CI 0.91–1.08). The rate of amputation events was higher in patients with paclitaxel-coated devices than those with non-paclitaxel-coated devices (HR 1.614; 95% CI 1.46–1.78). In this analysis, the mortality rate in patients with PAD was not associated with the use of paclitaxel-coated devices, despite a higher amputation rate.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Functions of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex in emotion regulation under stress

Recent neuroimaging studies suggest that the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) contributes to regulation of emotion. However, the adaptive response of the vmPFC under acute stress is not understood. We used fMRI to analyse brain activity of people viewing and rating the emotional strength of emotional images after acute social stress. Here, we show that the vmPFC is strongly activated by highly emotional images, indicating its involvement in emotional regulation, and that the midbrain is activated as a main effect of stress during the emotional response. vmPFC activation also exhibits individual differences in behavioural scores reflecting individual reactions to stress. Moreover, functional connectivity between the vmPFC and midbrain under stress reflects stress-induced emotion regulation. Those results suggest that the functions of the network including the vmPFC in emotion regulation is affected by stress depending on the individuals' level of reaction to the stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy