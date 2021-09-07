CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alibaba Stock Is Tough To Recommend Owning Right Now

By Will Ashworth
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock could have a rough couple of months as questions about the company’s approach to employee conduct gain greater traction. The New York Times recently reported a rape accusation that paints a very unseemly and misogynistic corporate culture within Alibaba. While Chinese police are continuing to investigate the accusation, I’m left wondering if my ongoing support of BABA stock makes sense at this point.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

A growing reliance on cloud platforms and the continued automation of business processes across several industries are expected to fuel the demand for software services. Also, increased IT spending should continue to drive the software industry’s growth. Therefore, we think software stocks NetSol Technologies (NTWK) and Evolving Systems (EVOL), which are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their strong growth potential, are solid picks. Read on.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital transformation is creating big opportunities for long-term investors. Many companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts in the wake of the pandemic. They are adopting new technologies and modernizing outdated processes in an effort to bring value to their customers. Of course, that doesn't happen overnight, and it isn't cheap.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 A-Rated Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Now

The pandemic has certainly been kind to almost all the tech stocks across numerous sectors. The Nasdaq 100 is up 21% year-to-date, which is a solid return. But in the past 12 months, the Nasdaq 100 has risen 41%. Granted, various sectors have fared better than others, but once a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

For the sake of a stable retirement, income investors should own shares of the highest quality companies that provide vital goods or services to their customers. The large-cap food and beverage company PepsiCo is poised to benefit from continued population growth and strong brand power. Essential Utilities will grow due...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baba#Stock#Canada#Lawsuits#The New York Times#Chinese#Nike#Williams Sonoma Lrb#Wsm#Jd#Nyt
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Walt Disney combines a blue-chip brand with epic new growth drivers. Curiosity Stream is tiny today, but it is poised to get a whole lot bigger. You don't need tons of money to get started in the stock market. A $500 investment could help set the foundation for life-changing returns if you bet on the right companies. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ:CURI) have what it takes to deliver multi-bagger returns because of their rapid growth rates and economic moats in the streaming industry.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Lidar Stocks to Buy Despite the Market’s Doubts

Germany’s biggest auto show, IAA Mobility, took place last week in Munich. For investors interested in all things electric, IAA — one of the first major motor industry events since the pandemic — was a coming out party and source for the latest buzz. This year’s event showcased mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to three- and four-wheeled vehicles. But what’s really getting everyone’s attention is what’s developing under the hood: automotive lidar (light detection and ranging). IAA is just the latest happening to bring lidar stocks to the forefront.
ECONOMY
investing.com

4 Soaring Medical Device Stocks to Buy Now

The medical devices industry has been performing remarkably well over the past year. And we think this trend will likely continue, driven by rising demand for non-emergency medical procedures and tech integration. Thus, quality medical device stocks ResMed Inc. (RMD), Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), Terumo Corp (TRUMY), and West Pharmaceuticals (WST) should gain substantially. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.Increased capital investments and rapid technology integration have helped the medical devices industry to grow substantially over the past year. And as the economy recovers from the COVID19 pandemic, aided by a strong vaccination drive, non-emergency medical procedures are being rescheduled, driving up the nationwide demand for medical devices.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Tilray Stock Investors Shouldn’t Count on Help From $4 Billion Plan

Canadian marijuana giant Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has had quite an eventful year so far. After completing its merger with rival cannabis operator Aphria, it became the largest cannabis company based on pro-forma revenues. More recently, it laid out its overly optimistic $4 billion revenue plan hoping to pull it off by 2024. However, given the state of the market and its past record, such a lofty goal is a tall order for TLRY stock.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
InvestorPlace

Vinco Ventures Looks Set To Soar on NFT Growth and Demand for Viral Content

In many ways Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock perfectly epitomizes everything young investors look for. The selective acquisitions company maintains a focus on digital media and content technologies. BBIG stock recently skyrocketed from the $3 range to eclipse $10 over a span of just over a week. A lot of that...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Why the Bears Could Be Right About Their Pinterest Outlook

During the onslaught of the novel coronavirus, shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) were trading hands in the low teens. In hindsight, that was the best opportunity to wager on PINS stock because by mid-February of this year, the shares were mounting what was then a credible challenge to triple-digit prices.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

3 Dividend Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now

Do You Have These Top Dividend Stocks In Your September 2021 Watchlist?. With September being a historically bad month for the stock market in general, dividend stocks could be worth noting now. Notably, even with better-than-expected inflation figures, stocks ended lower on Tuesday. As such, some would argue that even as the economy recovers, investors seem to be playing things on the safe side now. After all, the general outlook of institutional investors regarding the current growth prospects in the stock market today is rather unoptimistic.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Despite Correction Risks, SoFi Technologies Stock May be Worth It On a Dip

My past articles on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have largely taken a bearish view on the fintech company’s shares. Somewhat due to fact it still has a lot to prove. It still remains to be seen whether SOFI stock could be the next PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) or Square (NYSE:SQ). Mostly though,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

ONON Stock: 9 Things to Know as On Holding (ONON) Starts Trading Today

IPO (initial public offering) season is continuing with a very busy day of public offerings across the retail sector. One company investors are especially keeping their eyes on today is On Holding (NYSE:ONON). ONON stock has had a bit of a renaissance through the last two years, and investors are hoping to capitalize on the company’s hype — particularly around its massive partnership deal with a storied athlete.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re jumping back into the stock market as we take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. We’ve got loads of stocks to talk about today and several reasons for them to be rising and falling. Among those are growing chicken fat, insider buying, clinical trial results, and more.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Best Stocks to Buy When Consumer Confidence Falters

Consumer confidence appears to be falling again, which can make it difficult to decide which stocks to buy. U.S. consumer confidence fell to six-month lows last month as the surge in Covid 19 cases and higher inflation dimmed the economic outlook. “That cloud of uncertainty seems to be covering the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Hot stocks can be found across all industries and sectors, but whether or not these high-flying companies are worth the price of admission is often another story. If you're a long-term investor searching for stocks that can lend some serious growth to your portfolio in the coming years and also demonstrate resilience in a variety of market environments, keep on reading.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Three Stocks to Watch for Big-Profit Moves Right Now

We'll probably never know for sure, but if Forrest Gump had been a trader, as opposed to - I dunno - a runner, soldier, ping-pong player, or shrimp boat captain, he'd probably have said "Wall Street is like a poker game." What I mean is, in the markets, people and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Seven Weeks of Panic Selling Makes Roku Stock a Terrific Buy

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock’s fall from grace has been swift and steep, leaving owners of ROKU stock reeling. The California-based manufacturer of internet connected television sets and digital media players has seen its share price fall 35% in the past seven weeks, plummeting from an all-time high of $490.76 on July 26 to its Sept. 15 opening price of $317. The drop has wiped out all of ROKU stock’s gains for the year and the decline has continued unabated in recent trading sessions.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

After Fiscal Wins Across the Board, It’s Time to Buy Luminar

Given the rapid emergence of autonomous vehicle tech, one of the most future-facing businesses to invest in is lidar company Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR). Yet, LAZR stock has relentlessly drifted lower in 2021 so far. What’s actually going on here? Is Luminar actually disappointing its stakeholders with a poor fiscal performance? Or...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy