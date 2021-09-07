Alibaba Stock Is Tough To Recommend Owning Right Now
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock could have a rough couple of months as questions about the company’s approach to employee conduct gain greater traction. The New York Times recently reported a rape accusation that paints a very unseemly and misogynistic corporate culture within Alibaba. While Chinese police are continuing to investigate the accusation, I’m left wondering if my ongoing support of BABA stock makes sense at this point.investorplace.com
