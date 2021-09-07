CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

KIUC Talk Story Tuesday scheduled for Sept. 14

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 8 days ago

LIHU‘E — Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative and its renewable energy partner AES invite the public to a Zoom meeting to discuss the West Kauaʻi Energy Project (WKEP). The project is an innovative renewable energy project which will bring Kauaʻi to more than 80% renewable generation. The meeting will be held...

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thegardenisland.com

DLNR: Hawai‘i Island Mana Road fire community effort

HILO, Hawai‘i — The Mana Road fire that burned along Old Saddle Road on the slopes of Mauna Kea on Hawai‘i Island was one of the largest wildland fires in recorded Hawai‘i history. In late July and early August, it scorched more than 42,000 acres of mostly grassland above Waimea and largely on the Parker Ranch.
HILO, HI
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
Thegardenisland.com

DOW: Emergency water shutdowns in Kapa‘a today

KAPA‘A — The county Department of Water will have an emergency water shutdown on a portion of Haua‘ala Road today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Water service will be turned off for customers located on a portion of Haua‘ala Road, from the intersection of Kawaihau Road to Keapana Road, including a portion of Hassard Road; between Annie Road and Haua‘ala Road, Makamaka Street and Keapana Road in Kapa‘a.
POLITICS
thevistapress.com

Vista Manufacturers at Forefront of Supply Demand

Vista, CA –The interruption of the global supply chain has caused Vista businesses to boom as they work toward fulfilling the needs of American buyers. Experts say American businesses were forced to look to domestic manufacturers as a result of the pandemic, which in turn resulted in a focus on Vista, a city that is home to a variety of manufacturers including those in the life science, aerospace and information technology. This domestic economic boom isn’t ending anytime soon either.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Infrastructure#Kiuc Talk Story#Zoom#Wkep#Covid#Native Hawaiians#Ea
Thegardenisland.com

Lane closures all over the island this week

LIHU‘E — Night work will be suspended due to the start of Newell’s shearwater fledgling season, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Monday, Sept. 13, pavement reconstruction and resurfacing work of Kuhio Highway between Kapuna Road and Wailapa Road in Kilauea will switch to daytime hours. The updated...
KILAUEA, HI
Thegardenisland.com

Hawaii state contractors must be vaccinated or test weekly

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is requiring government contractors and visitors to state facilities to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Ige issued an executive order Thursday that takes effect Monday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. State contractors must attest to their employees’ vaccination status or provide...
HAWAII STATE
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista -Business News & Insights

COVID-19 Roadblocks Doesn’t Stop Vista Tourism Industry From Thriving While tourism largely came to a halt worldwide during the pandemic, hotels in Vista said they were able to stay afloat — and even find success — thanks to the community, which includes the extreme sports industry that drove economic growth in the city. ﻿It might have been a surprise for some to see the upscale boutique Ayres Hotel opening in July 2020 — two months after the state of California announced its stay-at-home order. Kate Jordan, director of sales for Ayres Hotel, said, despite the expected slow start, business has been steadily improving over the last 17 months. Vista Manufacturers at Forefront of Supply Demand The interruption of the global supply chain has caused Vista businesses to boom as they work toward fulfilling the needs of American buyers. Experts say American businesses were forced to look to domestic manufacturers as a result of the pandemic, which in turn resulted in a focus on Vista, a city that is home to a variety of manufacturers including those in the life science, aerospace and information technology. This domestic economic boom isn’t ending anytime soon either.
VISTA, CA
WAVY News 10

Ocracoke Ferry transitions to fall schedule Sept. 14

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Ferry will return to its fall schedule starting Sept. 14. Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m.,...
GOOGLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Thegardenisland.com

Honolulu city officials vote to remove ‘Stairway to Heaven’

HONOLULU — Officials in Hawaii want a famed, off-limits stairway hike to be permanently closed. The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to remove the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven, Hawaii Public Radio reports. The popular trail has been officially closed for decades, but people often...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy