Travis Barker held Kourtney Kardashian tight, as they took in one of Venice’s most famous tourist activities!. What a romantic date! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, had a relaxing outing, as they lounged on a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. The pair looked incredibly in love, as they snuggled up to each other on the canal in the City of Bridges on Monday August 30. The calming boat ride is only the couple’s latest date night, while they enjoy a passionate getaway in Italy.

