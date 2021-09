Right now is a great time to be getting into sports betting stocks. With the kickoff of the NFL season last Thursday, users (and their dollars) are flocking to sports gambling platforms at a higher frequency than you see any other time of the year. Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) obviously knows that, as it’s holding its initial public offering (IPO) during one of the busiest times of the year for sports betting stocks. But what do investors need to know about the SRAD stock IPO?

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO