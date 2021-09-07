CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nano Dimension Is a Speculative Bet on the 3D Printing Market

By Muslim Farooque
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Israeli 3D-printing specialist Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock has underperformed in the past several years. It has struggled to drive growth for its shareholders. The meme stock mania, though, propelled NNDM stock to highs of $17.80 earlier this year. However, the company continues to lack direction and offers little upside at this point.

IN THIS ARTICLE
