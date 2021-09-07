CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a drug for livestock treat COVID-19?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve read reports of people taking a drug called ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. Is this safe? And is there evidence it’s effective?. Dr. McEver: Large doses of ivermectin is dangerous. Ivermectin is approved to treat humans for parasites such as head lice and intestinal worms. It’s also used...

Gary Mac.
8d ago

You mean can the human dosage of ivermectin be used to treat Covid? The answer: It is being studied now. Early data suggests at least some positive outcomes for patients treated with ivermectin. More studies needed. To early to say yes. Way to early to say no.

