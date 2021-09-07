CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer to study eVTOL aircraft deployment with USAF

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced air mobility (AAM) company Archer Aviation is pairing up with the US Air Force (USAF) to develop and study potential uses of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles by defense forces in coming years. Archer, USAF team up to accelerate eVTOL development and opportunities. The agreement will involve...

dronedj.com

