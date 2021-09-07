26 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The vast majority of Pennsylvanians who are getting COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated, according to data on breakthrough cases released by the Department of Health Tuesday. According to the state, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people made up 97% of deaths in 2021, 95% of hospitalizations and 94% of cases. The Health Department says this means unvaccinated Pennsylvanians are almost eight times more likely to die and about seven times more like to become infected. Health officials say symptoms are also less severe in those who are vaccinated. “No vaccine has 100% efficacy,...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO