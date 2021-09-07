Don't get stuck in the brokenness, don't let it be wasted
In a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, I could have felt utterly alone, but for nine days post-op and three weeks of intensive rehabilitative therapy, I had company every day. My friend Gene accompanied me by air ambulance to the hospital and was there with me through surgery and the days following. My children and adult grandchildren took turns and one of them was always there, just spending a day or two with me.www.oklahoman.com
