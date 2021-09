The De Queen City Council approved a resolution to accept Federal Relief Act money at their Sept. 7 meeting. According to the resolution, on March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law to provide relief from the covid pandemic. The funds may be used to abate negative economic effects on households, businesses and non-profits. It can also be used to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. Another benefit is to provide premium pay to eligible workers of the city that are performing essential work or by providing grants to eligible employers that perform essential work.

