CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

EXPLAINER-How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

By Tim Kelly
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?

Solid-state batteries use thin layers of solid electrolytes, which carry lithium ions between electrodes.

Lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries here use liquid electrolytes and have separators that keep the positive electrode from coming in contact with the negative electrode.

Currently, solid-state batteries are used in devices such as pacemakers and smart watches.

Mass market production of these batteries for EVs is three to five years away, experts say.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF SOLID STATE BATTERIES?

They are likely to be safer and more stable than liquid li-ion batteries in which the electrolyte is volatile and flammable at high temperatures. This makes electric vehicles that use li-ion batteries more vulnerable to fires and chemical leaks.

Increased stability means faster charging and reduces the need for bulky safety equipment.

They can hold more energy than liquid li-ion batteries, helping speed up a switch from gasoline vehicles to EVs because drivers would not need to stop as often to charge their cars.

WHY IS IT DIFFICULT TO MASS PRODUCE SOLID STATE BATTERIES?

Carmakers and technology companies have produced solid-state li-ion battery cells one at a time in a lab, but have been unable so far to scale that up to a mass production.

It is hard to design a solid electrolyte that is stable, chemically inert and still a good conductor of ions between the electrodes. They are expensive to fabricate and are prone to cracking because of the brittleness of the electrolytes when they expand and contract during use.

Currently, a solid-state cell costs about eight times more to make than a liquid li-ion battery, experts say.

WHO’S TRYING TO MAKE THEM?

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp is one of the front runners to mass produce solid-state batteries. It has said it is struggling with their short service life here but still intends to start making them by mid 2020s.

In addition to Toyota’s in-house research, it has teamed up with Japan’s Panasonic Corp to develop these powerpacks with their Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc venture.

Close on their heels, Germany’s Volkswagen has invested in Bill Gates-backed U.S. battery firm QuantumScape Corp, which aims to introduce its battery in 2024 for VW’s EVs and eventually for other carmakers.

VW says the battery will offer about 30% more range than a liquid one and charge to 80% capacity in 12 minutes, which is less than half the time of the fastest charging li-ion cells now available.

Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, has a venture called Automotive Cells Co with TotalEnergies and a partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL). Stellantis intends to introduce solid-state batteries by 2026.

Ford Motor Co and BMW AG have invested in startup Solid Power, which says its solid-state technology can deliver 50% more energy density than current lithium-ion batteries. Ford expects to cut battery costs by 40% by mid-decade.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, which has invested in startup SolidEnergy Systems, plans to mass produce solid-state batteries in 2030.

Samsung SDI Co Ltd, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is working on developing solid-state batteries.

EV market leader Tesla Inc has so far not said it wants to develop or use solid-state cells in its cars.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
Telegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CARS
Grist

One tiny chip is choking up America’s largest automotive factories

They may be smaller than the size of a matchbox, but a global shortage of semiconductor chips — the electric circuits that are essential for vehicle manufacturing — has brought the automotive industry in the United States to a halt. Last week, General Motors announced it would shut down production at nearly all of its North American assembly plants due to a lack of available chips. Ford and Volkswagen are currently partially shut down, joining Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Nissan, and Stellantis, all of which have stopped assembly lines at some point over the past year.
ECONOMY
Wired UK

Germany is bracing for a major electric vehicle shock

When Dirk Kosbad started working at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau in 1990, his job was to assemble the Trabant, East Germany’s signature car, by hand. Now, over 30 years later, he works in the same factory as a shift supervisor: watching over orange robots gliding swiftly around a silver car frame, shooting tiny bolts of lighting here and there, welding together the various parts that will soon enclose a large rectangular battery. Zwickau is the nucleus for Volkswagen’s shift to electric mobility.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Tesla Inc#Bmw Ag#Lithium Ion Battery#Explainer#Evs#Carmakers#Toyota Motor Corp#Panasonic Corp#Quantumscape Corp#Vw#Italian American#Fiat#Psa#Automotive Cells Co#Totalenergies#Catl#Solid Power#Hyundai Motor
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
insideevs.com

GM And LG Are Working Around The Clock On Bolt EV Battery Recall

General Motors "is taking a more direct role" with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, in solving the huge battery recall issue that affects all Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric cars and paralyzed the production. According to GM's representatives (via Reuters) the two companies are working around the...
BUSINESS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report

IDTechEx has recently launched the new version of their market research report on solid-state batteries - "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players". This report identifies key players within the market; discusses manufacturing challenges and how companies are addressing limitations; explores lithium metal as a strategic resource; as well as providing 10-year forecasts in terms of capacity production and market size; and much more.
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

By 2030, Toyota plans to spend $13.6 billion on electric vehicle batteries.

Toyota announced on Tuesday that by 2030, it will invest $13.6 billion in batteries for electric and hybrid automobiles, as the world’s largest automaker strives to become carbon-neutral. In a presentation, the Japanese automaker stated that it planned to invest 1.5 trillion yen in the research and supply of batteries...
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Charging ahead: how to make sure the electric vehicle transition is sustainable and just

Electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the roads in ever greater numbers. Global EV sales were up by 168% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, and are expected to cost the same as – or even less than – combustion (petrol and diesel) cars by 2028 at the latest. Accompanied by proposed government bans on the sale of combustion vehicles in many countries, EVs will be increasingly commonplace over the next decade.
CARS
Wiscnews.com

Here's how to calculate an electric vehicle’s charging costs

One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of...
CARS
torquenews.com

Breaking: Toyota Is Now Road Testing Solid-State Battery EV

Toyota is taking the solid state game seriously. With over 1,000 patents on solid state batter technology, what is holding them back from releasing it into the world right now?. Toyota Motor Corp. holds over 1,000 patents for solid-state battery technology. According to Tech Archives, Toyota is staking loads of...
CARS
740thefan.com

Factbox-Five facts on the state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging network

(Reuters) – President Joe Biden wants to expand the U.S. charging network for electric vehicles significantly, a key part of his agenda to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and combat climate change. Here are five facts about the U.S. EV charging network:. CHARGER TYPES. EV chargers are...
POLITICS
theness.com

Electric Vehicles by the Numbers

I recently purchased a full electric vehicle (EV) and so far I’m very satisfied with the purchase. The functionality and performance is just superior, in my opinion, to similar internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The up front cost is a little higher than for a similar ICE vehicle, but that difference is coming down, especially if you consider the reduced cost of operation from reduced fuel and maintenance costs. In fact, depending on the specifics some EVs may be cheaper over the lifetime of the car vs a similar ICE vehicle. According to Consumer Reports, for example:
CARS
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Utility Companies Are Helping Customers Transition To Electric Vehicles

The UN last month released its most dire warning yet regarding climate change, making the case for urgent cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. One way cities are looking to reduce their carbon output is focusing on electric vehicles. Houston has committed to converting around 8,000 non-emergency fleet vehicles to electric by 2030, and Houston METRO says it recently bought 20 fully electric buses as part of it's plan to go carbon-neutral.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy