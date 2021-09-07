Quanta Services' renewables acquisition Blattner has deep roots in Texas wind, solar

The JOBS Group has acquired Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. Martin’s has a 40-year history of providing high-quality window services in the Houston Metropolitan area and will become the latest entity to benefit from the reach and scale of The JOBS Group’s clientele. Competing in the same market together for the past 40 years, JOBS and Martin’s have built a long history of mutual respect, both focused on building exceptional reputations for service, safety, and client satisfaction, which makes this partnership an exceptional outcome for the clients and employees of both organizations. This latest acquisition continues a year of expansion for The JOBS Group organization and comes on the heels of additional expansion through a merger with Valcourt Building Services early this year that has enhanced service offerings and geographic presence. With the addition of Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp., the organization continues to create a stronger value proposition for building owners and operators that need help maintaining their facilities and most especially the aesthetic and integrity of building exteriors while prioritizing safety. The combined JOBS/Valcourt entity now serves customers in 12 states through 15 branch offices, delivering a wide range of specialty maintenance and restoration services. Tara Smarr, President of Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp., described this acquisition as a way to continue the company’s history while providing a new tier of service to reach more customers. "The Martin's team is thrilled to be joining the JOBS Group,” she said. “Our customers will remain our focus while providing service without sacrificing safety or satisfaction, as we have done for 40 years! We look forward to expanding to new heights as we work closely within The JOBS Group portfolio of customers going forward.” Kevin Blasingame, Vice President of JOBS Group, also expressed enthusiasm for how this new acquisition expands the ability of the window cleaning capabilities in the Houston Market to address customer needs more efficiently: “Combining the teams of Martin’s and The JOBS Group makes a lot of sense. The Houston window cleaning market now has its two leading window cleaning providers sharing best practices as well as the mutual desire and goal to continuously improve service to our clients. Our similar drive to provide the highest level of satisfaction coupled with market and industry leading safety practices will allow us to achieve that goal. For decades, Martin’s has been working alongside all our Group’s team members: JOBS, Scottie’s, April, HSG and Valcourt; as avid, active supporters and contributors of the International Window Cleaning Association (IWCA). This team of leading providers has had a direct impact on improving the window cleaning industry across the country. I look forward to the continuation of this partnership.” About Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. Founded in 1977 as a woman-owned and -managed corporation, Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. follows a strict series of safety and training protocols to provide superior service based on industry-leading best practices. The company is experienced in glass restoration, interior glass specialty needs, pressure washing, and employs an in-house team to ensure high quality. Martin’s Window Cleaning is also a founding member of the ANSI / IWCA I-14 Window Cleaning Safety Standard Committee, as well as current members of IWCCI and IWCA Safety Certification Program for Window Cleaning. www.window-cleaning.com About JOBS Group Founded in 1970 by LaRue Coleman, JOBS Group operates subsidiaries under the names "JOBS", "AMST", “April Building Services”, “Exterior Diagnostic Services (EDS)”, “HSG”, “Scottie’s” and now “Martin’s Window Cleaning”, specializing in high-rise façade maintenance (including window cleaning and waterproofing), architectural surface maintenance, elevator cab interior refurbishment, and other related property maintenance services. JOBS Group companies services the market leading property management firms, building owners, and corporations as its clientele. www.jobs-amst.com About Valcourt Building Services Valcourt was founded in 1986 by Mr. Jeffery Valcourt and has grown from a small window cleaning company serving the Washington, D.C. area into one of the largest exterior maintenance companies in the country. Valcourt has expanded to ten regional offices with numerous service lines including window cleaning, waterproofing, SafeSite compliance, Valcourt Safety Systems, and ProXpress repairs. www.valcourt.net About Littlejohn & Co., LLC Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With approximately $12 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. www.littlejohnllc.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO